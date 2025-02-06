Olivia Anderson’s classroom at St. Peter Claver a place of discovery

PHOTO COURTESTY OF OLIVIA ANDERSON Fifth-grade teacher at St. Peter Claver Regional School Olivia Anderson was chosen as an honoree for this year’s National Catholic Schools Week. She is known for her joy and dedication to shaping young minds.

DECATUR —Olivia Anderson’s vibrant spirit is just one of the many things she brings to St. Peter Claver Regional School. As a fifth-grade teacher, she has dedicated her career to fostering a classroom of joy, creativity and faith-filled values.

During this year’s Catholic Schools Week, Anderson was recognized as the Decatur school’s Teacher of the Year. This recognition celebrates her unwavering commitment to her students and faith.

Anderson’s journey to St. Peter Claver started when she was earning a bachelor’s degree in design at the University of Notre Dame. As she worked for a start-up company during college, she said teaching was always in the back of her mind.

She then applied to the Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE), which is a graduate program through the University of Notre Dame that trains students to become Catholic school teachers. With the fellowship, she earned a master’s degree in teaching.

“I applied to ACE and hoped that the result would guide my way,” she shared. “Upon my acceptance, I was assigned the role of fifth grade teacher in Atlanta, Georgia. I was nervous. Two months later I was standing with a ‘Ms. Anderson’ nametag in front of 18 students, blinking at me expectantly.”

The support of her colleagues and friends helped her through her first year of teaching in 2021. Now, four years later, she finds it hard to imagine being anywhere else.

As a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta, she finds her faith to be a source of strength as she faces challenges in the classroom.

“Everyday demands the virtues of patience and compassion,” she said. “With these internal conflicts arising daily, I cling to prayer in many forms. Quiet walks, music in the car, writing or reading Psalms—anything to process the waves of the day so I can provide grace and stability for my students.”

Anderson’s classroom is a place of discovery and enthusiasm. From mini marshmallows at morning meetings, to science experiments in the lab, Anderson wants her students to learn in both a fun and meaningful way.

When it comes to blending faith and creativity, her class often prays with music, and students bring Bible stories to life by acting them out.

Outside of the classroom, Anderson has made a significant impact on St. Peter Claver’s extracurricular program. She helped a colleague start the school’s girls’ volleyball team just a few weeks into her new job. When that colleague left, she assumed the role of coach.

“All credit goes to the girls,” she shared. “They practice steadily at home and at recess. I marvel at their skills, but even more at their growth in teamwork, confidence and perseverance.”

Last year, her team went undefeated in the league, and the girls won the Fall Tournament League Championship.

Anderson has brightened the hallways of St. Peter Claver with a mural she painted. She hopes to create more in the future, as she believes “it is such a simple, joyful way to brighten up the halls.”

When asked about her favorite part of teaching, Anderson shared “it’s just how remarkable my students are.”

“Throughout the year, I get to discover the things that really make them laugh, the unexpected hobbies they excel at, their various facial expressions, the moments they are looking forward to all week long, their disappointments, their breakthroughs and their bubbling questions.”

Her parents, Tim and Donna, have been instrumental in shaping her as an educator. Describing them as her original teachers, she draws on their example every day.

Looking ahead, Anderson hopes to continue sharpening her skills.