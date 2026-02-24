Holy Redeemer’s Flores honored for tireless work ethic, unwavering love 

Photo by Julianna Leopold Holy Redeemer facilities staff member, Alma Flores, stands in the school’s auditorium. Flores has worked at the school for nearly 20 years. Her unwavering love for our students, tireless work ethic and deep commitment to Catholic education make her a vital part of our community,” Principal Jill Rice says.

ALPHARETTA—Holy Redeemer School’s honoree of the year is Alma Flores, a facilities staff member.

Flores has worked at the pre-K to eighth grade school for nearly 20 years. On a regular basis, Flores assists Principal Jill Rice and other administrators on campus with projects, events, Masses and other celebrations.

“Her hands are the invisible hands that get so many things done around the school that just get magically completed,” said Jane Sullivan, religious education coordinator and teacher. “Our school would not be the same without her help.”

Emma, a fifth grader at Holy Redeemer school, shared that Flores is “so kind and generous.”

“She helps me at lunch and helps clean our school,” said Emma. “She sacrifices for me and other students. I love Mrs. Flores.”

Jill Rice shared that Flores embodies the heart and mission of the school.

“Her unwavering love for our students, tireless work ethic and deep commitment to Catholic education make her a vital part of our community,” Rice said. “Alma greets each child in the morning with a warm smile and consistently goes above and beyond to support our school in every way. Her dedication is a living testament to the values we cherish, and we are proud to honor her this year.”

Flores, a mother of two, attends Our Lady of the Americas Church in Lilburn with her family. Flores credits the school for helping her daughter Nicole to attend Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School.

“This school has taught me honor and growth,” Flores said. “I’m so grateful for all of this.”

Heather Pacer, pre-K to fourth teacher at the school, shared that Flores’ warm smile is seen throughout the school, and that she is always willing to lend a helping hand.

“She always says ‘yes,’ to any requests that come her way,” said Mary Terry, administrative assistant at Holy Redeemer. “She deserves the highest praise.”

Flores shared the school’s support is continuous and unwavering, and that she feels lucky to have “wonderful people around me.”

“I’m so happy here,” Flores said. “I can’t complain.”