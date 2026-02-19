Archbishop Hartmayer offers encouragement to eighth graders

Photo by Julianna Leopold Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., stands in the front of the altar at St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek during his homily for the eighth grade Mass, commemorating both Catholic Schools Week and the transition into high school. “God created you individually for a purpose,” he told the students.

JOHNS CREEK—Eighth graders across Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta gathered Jan. 29 at St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek for a Mass, commemorating both Catholic Schools Week and the transition into high school.

The annual Mass brought together students, faculty and clergy from across the archdiocese to reflect on vocations and look ahead to young adulthood. Celebrated during Catholic Schools Week, the Mass encourages students to dig deeper into their faith as they grow as individuals.

For Jill Rice, principal of Holy Redeemer School, hosting the archdiocesan gathering during Catholic Schools Week was meaningful.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to have everyone here on campus,” Rice said. “It made me feel so united in our faith.”

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., celebrated Mass and delivered a lively homily mixed with personal stories, advice and trivia, quizzing students on the Ten Commandments and the theme of Catholic Schools Week, “United in Faith and Community.”

Several students participated in the liturgy, serving as readers and assisting at the altar.

In his homily, Archbishop Hartmayer emphasized that Catholic education is made possible by the sacrifices of parents and the support of grandparents, teachers and parish communities.

“The reason you’re in Catholic school is because of your parents,” he said. “They see it as a value, and they want you to have the best that you can have.”

Archbishop Hartmayer encouraged students to recognize their God-given purpose.

“God created you individually for a purpose,” he said. “Don’t ever think that you’re worthless, that you have nothing to offer. Look at what has been given to you and then begin to develop your talents.”

Speaking as a former teacher of 16 years, the archbishop shared three lessons he hopes students will carry with them beyond eighth grade.

He first advised them to never stop learning.

“Always, always, always be a student,” he said. “Even when you finish school and get a diploma, it doesn’t mean you’re(done) being a student. There is so much more to learn.”

His second lesson emphasized the beauty of the world. He told students to travel as much as they can, and to encounterpeople beyond their immediate surroundings.

“This world is big, and it’s small,” he said. “The more you travel, the more you meet people with different customs, different cultures, different foods, different music, different histories.”

Drawing from his own experiences visiting communities abroad, he described how seeing different living conditions reshaped his understanding of gratitude and global understanding.

“It’ll change your life,” he said. “It will put a value system into your life, and then into your mind that will change the way you see things in your own life.”

His third and final lesson challenged students to use their education for the good of others.

“Use your education to improve your community,” Archbishop Hartmayer said. “Don’t be satisfied with just the way things are. Try to do better in everything you do. Try to make the world better.”

Throughout the homily, he returned to two commandments, including to love God and to love one’s neighbor.

“Every single person has dignity, and they should be respected,” he said. “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

The archbishop also reminded students that leadership carries responsibility, urging them to guide their peers in the right direction and resist negative influences.

“If someone wants you to do something and you don’t want to do it, don’t do it,” he said.

As the students prepare to enter high school, the archbishop encouraged them to remain grounded in prayer and gratitude, continuing to grow not only in knowledge, but in character.

“Catholic schools are there for the whole person,” he said. “We want to form you into the person God created you to be.”