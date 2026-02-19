Atlanta Catholic Schools Week honorees selected by peers By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published February 19, 2026

ATLANTA—The 18th annual Archbishop’s Celebration of Catholic Education, to be held March 22, will honor staff members from each archdiocesan and independent school as outstanding employees of the year.

The celebration, part of National Catholic Schools Week, was rescheduled due to winter weather in January. Catholic Schools Week, observed from Jan. 25-31, included Masses, theology and spelling competitions and other school events. This year’s theme was “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.”

The National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) hosts the event, leading nearly 6,000 Catholic schools nationwide in the celebration. Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta is the chairman of the NCEA Board of Director’s.

“Our Catholic schools exist to do more than just offer rigorous academic curriculum,” said Archbishop Hartmayer in a Catholic Schools Week video. “They are places where young people are encouraged to engage in their faith through studies as well as service, through prayer as well as action.”

The Atlanta honorees, selected by their peers, are: Blessed Trinity High School, Brandon Harwell; Chesterton Academy of Atlanta, Niki Mallinak; Christ the King School, MaggieTighe; Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Dr. Robert Rivers; Donovan School, Lanchus Sexius; Holy Redeemer School, Alma Flores; Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Samuel Walker; Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Liz Hager; Marist School, Pamela Kinzly; Notre Dame Academy, Julie Lyons; Our Lady of the Assumption School, Rob Milanesi; Pinecrest Academy, Shawn Coury; Queen of Angels School, Mary Marks; St. Catherine of Siena School, Angie McDill; St. John Neumann Regional School, Saba Ukbai; St. John the Evangelist School, Hayley Newman; St. Joseph Parish School – Athens, Dr. Lilli Drawdy; St. Joseph Catholic School – Marietta, Jody Gaulke; St. Jude the Apostle School, John Casaburri; St. Mary’s Academy, Dennis Bogumill; St. Mary’s School, Leigh Ann Lundy; St. Peter Claver Regional School, Andrea Jones-Lang; St. Pius X High School, Daniel Foley; and St. Thomas More School, Sandy Capretta

The Preschool Director of the Year is Gina De Gennaro, of St. Mary Magdalene Church Preschool, Newnan. The Principal of the Year is Mandy Crock of Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta.