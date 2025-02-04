Georgia bishops respond to recent immigration actions

OSV News /Cristina Chiquin, Reuters A migrant is greeted by a family member outside the Returned Migrant Reception Center in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jan. 27, after he and other Guatemalan migrants arrived at La Aurora Air Force Base on a deportation flight from the U.S.

ATLANTA–The bishops of Georgia and the Georgia Catholic Conference, which works to promote public policy positions on behalf of the Archdiocese of Atlanta and the Diocese of Savannah, issued a statement Feb. 3 to bring attention to the plight of refugees and migrants. The statement follows:

“The Catholic Church proclaims to the world that human life is sacred and has intrinsic value because every human person is fashioned in the image and likeness of the Creator. God created mankind in his image; in the image of God, he created them; male and female he created them. (Gn 1:27) This fundamental belief propels the Catholic Church to speak on issues of life, not for political ends, but rather to shed light on the beauty and mystery of our shared humanity.

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, often speaks of our need to be cognizant of the poor and marginalized in our midst. In addressing a recent conference entitled ‘For World Balance,’ His Holiness remarked, ‘The poor and the sick, the young and the elderly, migrants and displaced people, even those deprived of their freedom, must be at the center of our considerations, so that no one is excluded and everyone’s human dignity is respected.’ Especially during this Jubilee Year, we are called to unite as Pilgrims of Hope to focus on our relationship with Jesus Christ, who is our ultimate and everlasting hope for the future.

As there is much discussion today about immigration, we, the Catholic Bishops of the State of Georgia, want to bring attention to the plight of the refugee and migrant who have come to our country and are living in our midst. The current rhetoric regarding the topic of immigration often demonizes all immigrants, causing anxiety, fear, harassment, and intimidation. Unsubstantiated and uncharitable comments about our brothers and sisters who have immigrated here from other countries do not respect our call to recognize human dignity and must be condemned.

As spiritual leaders, we recognize the diversity of the flock entrusted to us and are concerned about the welfare of those who have immigrated to Georgia seeking a better life for themselves and their families through honest work. Many industries in our state–including agriculture, construction, and residential services–rely on the presence of immigrant labor and would be negatively affected by proposed immigration policy changes. The immigrants we meet every day in our ministry are faithful people who are dedicated to God, the Church, family, and community. They put a human face on the immigration crisis. However, we also understand and agree that those who come to our country with previous criminal records and those who commit crimes after their arrival must be held accountable and deported to their home countries.

We wish to affirm the recent statement by Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio (Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA), President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Bishop Mark J. Seitz (Diocese of El Paso), Chair of the USCCB Committee on Migration, which expresses concern regarding the negative consequences recent executive orders will have on the most vulnerable among us, including immigrants. Our hope, especially during this Jubilee Year, is attaining immigration reform that is faithful to three basic principles of the Church’s teaching on immigration: People have the right to migrate to sustain their lives and the lives of their families. A country has the right to regulate its borders and control immigration. A country must regulate its borders with justice and mercy. (USCCB, ‘Catholic Social Teaching on Immigration and the Movement of Peoples’)

As Catholics we share one faith and one baptism. As creatures fashioned by the same God, we share in the same sanctity of human life. The call and desire of every Catholic, regardless of national origin or legal status, is to worship the Almighty, and we pray that our churches may be places of peace through solemn prayer, places of grace afforded by the celebration of the Sacraments, and places of compassion provided by fellowship and accompaniment. We invite you to join us in prayer for our country and her leaders, that they may be blessed with wisdom, compassion, and openness to collaboration. We also lift in prayer our immigrant brothers and sisters and all who are marginalized, that the light of Christ will guide them to peace. During this Jubilee Year and always, may we have the desire to journey together as Pilgrims of Hope.”

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archdiocese of Atlanta

Bishop Stephen D. Parkes, Diocese of Savannah

Bishop Joel. M. Konzen, SM; Bishop Bernard D. Shlesinger III and Bishop John N. Tran, auxiliary bishops of Atlanta