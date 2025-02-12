Blessed Trinity coach remembered as engaged, committed teacher 

Photo Courtesy of Blessed Trinity High School Coach Chris Kane, center, is pictured with Blessed Trinity soccer players during the spring 2024 season. Kane was remembered posthumously at the Archbishop’s Celebration of Catholic Education in January. The beloved coach and educator died in December.

TO GIVE To donate to the Coach Chris Kane Memorial Scholarship, contact Katy Cowan, director of advancement at kcowan@btcatholic.org or 770-255-5187. The giving link is https://www.btcatholic.org/support-bt/trinityfund.

ROSWELL—Chris Kane’s deep dedication to his students, both in the classroom and on the soccer field at Blessed Trinity High School, was honored posthumously at the annual Archbishop’s Celebration of Catholic Education Jan. 25.

Even with his brief time on the Roswell campus, fellow educators considered him the “heart and soul” of what it means to be a teacher and coach living with his cancer diagnosis.

Months before his passing in December, the longtime educator took the initiative to establish a scholarship aimed at making Catholic education more accessible. While undergoing treatment for colorectal cancer, he worked with the school administration to fulfill this vision.

Teachers and school administrators remembered Kane, an engaging social studies teacher, as committed to his students, leading classes until a week before his passing.

Janet Kane said she was filled with “overwhelming pride and joy” when learning about the school’s recognition of her husband.

“Teaching was his passion, and it is literally what gave him life these past few years. Every hospital stay, every treatment he endured, what got him through and motivated him to get stronger and keep going was his desire to be back in the classroom with ‘his kids.’ They needed him. But what they might not know is how much he needed them too. Chris was so very proud to be a Titan. This award meant so much to him,” she wrote in an email. “It brought him tremendous joy during some hard days in his final months. His joy spilled over at home, and we will be forever grateful.”

The family moved to the Atlanta area from West Virginia, where he was a college soccer coach at Marshall University. He arrived on campus at Pinecrest Academy in 2008 and stayed for a dozen years as a teacher, athletic director and coach.

John Huynh first met Kane as a young teacher at Pinecrest Academy. Huynh called his colleague “a guiding light” on campus. Kane shared an “inspirational drive” with students and staff. “His lasting legacy is one of passion and dedication, and all of us at Pinecrest feel blessed to have been a part of his journey,” said Huynh, who started working at the Cumming school in 2006 and manages the school’s IT needs and alumni relations.

Vivian Heard, the school’s communications director, first heard about Kane as a teacher from her daughter and befriended him as the soccer team mom.

“Coach Kane was my daughter’s favorite high school teacher and taught her favorite class, AP Euro, which inspired her ongoing love for Europe,” she said. “He was a great mentor for our youth, both in the classroom and on the field.”

In 2021, he moved to Blessed Trinity High School. School leaders said he stayed committed to his students and athletes through his illness and the treatments.

Principal Cathy Lancaster said her colleague modeled for students and staff alike what it means to face challenges with faith and trust.

He mentored students and athletes, helping them grow into “strong, resilient, and kind people,” she said. “His story is a reminder of the power of perseverance, and his example goes far beyond the classroom and soccer field—he’s touched the lives of students, staff, and parents.”

Heading to the soccer field, student-athletes passed a sign that announced #KaneStrong.

Even dealing with chemotherapy treatments, the coach made an effort to get to the sidelines to encourage and guide his team, said Athletic Director Ricky Turner.

The coach made sure that all players feel valued, even those not the most skilled on the field, he said.

In a tribute to their beloved coach, the team took on his disease itself by organizing a fundraising soccer game. Donations from the match were given to a nonprofit to raise cancer awareness. As they prepare for the upcoming spring season, the players are to honor his memory, drawing inspiration from his perseverance on and off the field.

During his three years at the school, the boys’ soccer program grew, expanding it to include a freshman team. With his leadership, the team made it to the semifinal state championships two years in a row.

Coach Kane is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janet, and their three children, Brendan, Evan and Meredith, a Blessed Trinity High School senior.

Months before his death, he approached school administrators to start a scholarship for tuition assistance. To date, approximately 90 donors have contributed more than $12,000 toward the goal of a $25,000 endowment.