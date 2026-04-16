Photo by Julianna Leopold The jubilarian priests are congratulated by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., back center, and from left, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Bishop John N. Tran, Abbot Augustine Myslinski, OCSO, of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, and Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, following the Chrism Mass March 31 at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

Atlanta Twelve priests celebrating 2026 jubilee anniversaries By NICHOLE GOLDEN, Editor | Published April 16, 2026

ATLANTA—This year’s jubilarian priests are celebrating between 25 and 65 years in the priesthood. Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., acknowledged their dedication to serving others during his homily at the March 31 Chrism Mass. The priests were honored during a dinner following Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

The 12 priests marking anniversaries of their ordination dates this year are:

Father Edward Sheehan, SM

65 Years

Father Edward Sheehan was born into a Boston Irish family of five children—three boys and two girls. He attended Catholic schools and then entered the Marist Seminary College of Philosophy in 1952. He was ordained to the priesthood on Feb. 4, 1961, at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Father Sheehan wanted to be a missionary to the South Pacific Islands. Instead, his Provincial in the Society of Mary sent him to Notre Dame High School in Harper Woods, Michigan, where he taught religion and speech. He also worked with the debate team, coached hockey and moderated the golf team.

After teaching at Bishop Grimes High School in Syracuse, New York, he was assigned to parish work in Maine, Massachusetts and New York. Some of the priest’s dearest memories come from his time at Standing Rock Reservation in South Dakota.

Father Sheehan led a dozen mission trips for adults to Haiti, bringing food and medicine. There, the mission participants ministered to the children and repaired and painted churches. He also served as a chaplain for VA hospitals in Vermont, Arkansas and Rhode Island.

Photography has been a hobby of the priest, and he was known for telling jokes so that people would leave church with a smile on their face.

The most important thing about being a Marist, he said, is “to be hidden and unknown. That’s the Marist spirit. Just do the work and give the credit to God or to Mary. Just do the work.”

In 2019, Father Sheehan retired from parish work and moved to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, where the community came to know him during the small chapel Masses celebrated during the COVID pandemic.

Msgr. Francis Phuong Van Pham

60 Years

Msgr. Francis Phuong Van Pham, pastor emeritus of Our Lady of Vietnam Church in Riverdale, is celebrating 60 years of priesthood. A native of Vietnam, he is the son of Micae Pham My Duyet and Maria Madalena Vu Thi Lua. He attended St. Joseph’s Seminary in Saigon and was ordained on April 29, 1966.

After ordination, Msgr. Pham served as a parochial vicar at a parish in his homeland. He then came to the U.S. an exchange student in a Master of Education program. During that time, he was assigned to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Through the insightful friendship of Father Richard Morrow, Msgr. Pham was invited to come to Atlanta in 1976 and minister as the leader of a Vietnamese Apostolate for the archdiocese based at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hapeville. This blossomed into Our Lady of Vietnam Mission Church, then in Forest Park, where he became administrator. In 1997 Msgr. Pham became the first pastor when the mission was elevated to a parish in Riverdale. He was honored with the title of monsignor by the pope in 1994.

His leadership earned him national recognition in 2001 when he was elected the president of the Federation of Vietnamese Catholics in the United States. He retired as a pastor in 2016.

Msgr. Pham’s hobbies include hiking, camping and outdoor activities.

He said the most rewarding part of his ministry has been involvement in the ministry for the Vietnamese youth in both countries called the Eucharistic Youth Movement. The ministry promotes the Real Presence of Jesus, teaching youth to become good friends of Christ daily in spiritual and secular life.

“I strongly believe this very solid devotion to the Holy Eucharist brings a lot of good fruits for vocations toward priesthood or sisterhood for the Church,” said Msgr. Pham.

Msgr. Hugh M. Marren

50 Years

A native of Tubbercurry, County Sligo, Ireland, Msgr. Hugh Marren is the son of the late John Marren and Bridget O’Hara Marren. He attended seminary at St. John’s College in Sligo and the Society of African Missions Seminary-Dromantine in County Down, Northen Ireland. Msgr. Marren was ordained to the priesthood on June 20, 1976, in his homeland.

Like many of Atlanta’s Irish-born priests, he was recruited for service in the archdiocese by Msgr. P.J. O’Connor. His first assignments were as parochial vicar at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta; St. Joseph Church, Athens, and St. Thomas More Church, Decatur. His first pastorate was Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville, from 1985-1991, after which he served as pastor of St. Theresa Church, Douglasville, from 1991-1994. He was pastor of St. Anthony Church, Atlanta, from 1994-1999; pastor of St. Benedict Church, Duluth from 1999-2004, and of St. Andrew Church, Roswell, from 2004-2010.

Msgr. Marren’s last pastorate was at All Saints Church in Dunwoody where he led the community between 2010-2023. He served as administrator for St. Pius X Church, Conyers, in 2023. He is now a priest-in-residence at St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek.

Msgr. Marren served several terms on the Council of Priests for the archdiocese. He is a charter member of the Atlanta branch of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a Catholic fraternity of Irish Americans, having served also as its chaplain. He completed several terms as state chaplain of the Knights of Columbus.

He received the title of monsignor in 2001 on his silver jubilee.

“I’ve never considered the priesthood as a burden. It’s a privilege and a mystery,” he said upon his 25th anniversary of ordination.

Hobbies and interests of the monsignor’s include photography, martial arts and playing golf.

Msgr. Marren says the most rewarding part of priestly ministry is seeing people doing well with their families, their children and marriages, as well as celebrating the sacraments.

Father Joseph Pottemmel, MSFS

50 Years

Father Joseph Pottemmel, a native of India, marks 50 years in the priesthood this year. He is the son of the late Devasia and Thresia Pottemmel.

He is a member of the Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales—The Fransalians. The order has nearly 50 priests in pastoral ministry in 13 states in the U.S.

Father Pottemmel attended seminary at the Pontifical Athenaeum in Pune, India. He was ordained a priest on May 15, 1976.

He is currently the chaplain for the Visitation Sisters Monastery in Snellville. Father Pottemmel had previously served in that role from 2012-2020, returning there in 2025.

He has also served as pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Houston, Texas, from 2020-2025, and associate pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona from 2006-2011.

Before arriving in the United States, Father Pottemmel served in parish and education ministries in India for 30 years. He has served in several leadership roles with the Fransalian order.

His hobbies are reading, watching Western movies and learning about computer technology.

Father Pottemmel says the most rewarding part of being a priest is the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and supporting parishioners in their moments of joy and success, as well as in difficult times such as the illness or loss of a loved one.

Father Luke R. Ballman

25 Years

Father Luke Ballman, the son of Richard and Rose Ballman, was raised in Dayton, Ohio. He attended seminary at North American College and was ordained to the priesthood on July 14, 2001.

Father Ballman began his priestly service in the archdiocese as a parochial vicar at Holy Spirit Church from 2001-2005. He was then assigned as pastor of St. Augustine Church, Covington, from 2005-2007.

From 2007-2011, Father Ballman served as the director of vocations for the archdiocese. He became the director of apostolic formation/formation advisor for the Pontifical North American College in Rome, working there from 2011-2016. Father Ballman returned to the U.S. in 2016 to serve as the associate director and then executive director of the USCCB’s Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations until 2022.

He has also served on the Priest Council, the Priest Personnel Board, the Committee for Ongoing Education of Clergy and as Vicar of Clergy for the archdiocese. Father Ballman has the pastor of Holy Spirit Church since 2023.

His hobbies include hiking, cycling, reading, cooking and traveling.

When discerning his vocation, someone told Father Ballman that the heart of a priest’s ministry is simple but profound—to bring Jesus Christ to people and to bring people to Jesus Christ.

“That insight has stayed with me, and it continues to shape my priesthood,” he said. “The most rewarding part of my ministry has been accompanying people at the most significant moments of their lives—at times of great joy and hope, as well as moments of sorry, uncertainty and loss.”

Father Pavol Brenkus

25 Years

Father Pavol Brenkus was born in Rabcice, Slovakia, to Xaver Brenkus and Johanna Vojtasa. Growing up in the former communist country, Father Brenkus attended Catholic Church and the underground church, which offered more youth activities, discouraged by the government.

He was educated at the Spis Seminary in Kapituca, Slovakia, and discerned a vocation to the priesthood through the example and help of the Salesian priests who worked in his homeland. He attended J.A. Komensky Seminary in Bratislava studying theology, and Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, where he earned a Master of Divinity.

Father Brenkus was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 2001, by Archbishop John F. Donoghue. He began his ministry in Decatur at St. Thomas More Church serving as a parochial vicar there.

His other assignments include serving as a parochial vicar at St. Brendan the Navigator Church, Cumming; St. Monica Church, Duluth; and at St. James Church in McDonough. Father Brenkus has served at Holy Trinity Church in Peachtree City for 14 years.

His hobbies include hiking, kayaking and fishing.

The most rewarding part of ministry as a priest, says Father Brenkus, is the “continuous learning and intellectual and spiritual development.”

Father Charles Arthur Byrd

25 Years

Father Charles Arthur Byrd was born in Columbus and raised in Newnan. He is the son of the late Charles and Ruby Byrd.

He completed seminary at the North American College in Rome. Father Byrd was ordained to the priesthood on July 14, 2001, by Archbishop John F. Donoghue. He spent a decade working in advertising before becoming a priest.

He began his service to the people of the archdiocese as a parochial vicar at St. Andrew Church in Roswell, where he was assigned for two years.

In 2003, he joined the faculty at Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania as a professor. He returned to Atlanta in 2007 to serve as a parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Christ the King, where had formerly been a member of the Cathedral Choir.

In 2009, Father Byrd was named pastor of Our Lady of the Mountains Church in Jasper, where he served for more than 12 years. Since 2021, he has led the community of Mary Our Queen Church in Peachtree Corners as its pastor.

At both Mary Our Queen and Our Lady of the Mountains, Father Byrd has shared his love of sacred art and music to inspire and educate parishioners.

History is an interest of Father Byrd’s. He finds that liturgy and teaching are both fulfilling parts of his priestly ministry.

Father Christopher John Hathaway, FSSP

25 Years

Father Christopher John Hathaway, of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, was raised in Missoula, Montana. He is the son of Jim and Carolyn Hathaway.

He completed seminary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Denton, Nebraska. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 30, 2001.

He was the rector of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, from 2006-2007. He was then pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rapid City, South Dakota, for 12 years. In 2019, Father Hathaway became pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Sarasota, Florida, where he led the parish community until 2025.

Father Hathaway is the current pastor of St. Francis de Sales Church in Mableton. He enjoys hiking in his spare time.

Father Hathaway finds the most rewarding aspect of his priestly ministry to be “taking away sin.”

Father Michael Tonguk Ku, SJ Father Michael Tonguk Ku, SJ

25 Years

Father Michael Tonguk Ku is a priest of the Society of Jesus, the Jesuits. Born in Busan, Korea, he is the son of Ok Kyung Son and Yeon Myeong Ku.

He attended seminary at the Loyola School of Theology in Manila, Philippines, and was ordained a priest on June 28, 2001.

He served as spiritual director at the China Mission from 2004-2013, before being assigned as pastor of Guting Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Taipei, Taiwan. He led the parish community there for four years.

Father Ku was director of the Jesuit Benefactors Office in Korea from 2018-2021.

He has served as the pastor of Korean Martyrs Church in Doraville since September 2021.

Father Ku’s primary hobby is fishing.

He said that helping parishioners at Koren Martyrs grow closer to Jesus through Bible studies has been a rewarding experience.

“It was also very meaningful to help activate and strengthen our small faith communities through this process,” said Father Ku.

Father Randall Thomas Mattox

25 Years

Father Randall Thomas Mattox is a Marietta native and is the son of James and Nancy Mattox. Father Mattox grew up in the Episcopal Church and became Catholic after college. He attended Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.

He was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 2001, by Archbishop John F. Donoghue. His first assignment was as a parochial vicar at Holy Cross Church in Atlanta. He also served as a parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church in Athens, St. Benedict Church in Johns Creek and Holy Family Church in Marietta.

Father Mattox was most recently pastor at St. Anna Church in Monroe for three years. He also led the parish communities of St. George Church in Newnan, St. James Church in Madison as well as Good Samaritan Church in Ellijay and St. Pius X Church in Conyers. Father Mattox is currently on sabbatical.

His hobbies include cooking and reading. Father Mattox has used his gifts as a communicator to offer Scripture reflections and online book club chats in partnership with a national media group.

Father Mattox says the most rewarding part of ministry is celebrating the sacraments, especially Mass.

Father Roberto Orellana

25 Years

Father Roberto Orellana, a native of San Salvador, El Salvador, is the son of Humberto and Anabela De Orellana.

He attended seminary at Saint Vincent in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he earned a Master of Divinity. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 14, 2001.

Following his ordination, Father Orellana served as a parochial vicar at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Atlanta and its mission of Our Lady of the Americas in Doraville. In 2002, he began serving as a parochial vicar at Holy Cross Church in Atlanta, before his assignment as a parochial vicar at Transfiguration Church in Marietta.

Father Orellana then served as a parochial vicar at St. Pius X Church in Conyers from 2003-2005 and at St. Patrick Church in Norcross from 2005-2007. He was pastor of St. Augustine Church in Covington for 18 years before retiring in July 2025. He now resides in Antigua, Guatemala.

Father Orellana enjoys hiking and reading philosophy.

He said the most fulfilling aspect of being a priest was to serve God’s people particularly the immigrant and Hispanic community.

“The celebration of the sacraments, especially the holy Eucharist, was and continues to be after my retirement the most important source of my spiritual nourishment,” he said.

Father Joseph James Shaute

25 Years

Father Joseph J. Shaute, the son of the late Joseph John and Anne Lynch Shaute, was raised in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Father Shaute earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Georgia State University, worked in communications and later discerned a vocation to the priesthood. He attended Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and was ordained a priest on June 2, 2001. He began his ministry in the archdiocese at St. Joseph Church and School in Marietta as a parochial vicar. Father Shaute also served as a parochial vicar at Holy Trinity Church in Peachtree City and St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in Douglasville.

Father Shaute was the pastor for a decade at St. Clement Church in Calhoun, before returning to St. Theresa this time as the community’s pastor for six years.

He is the current administrator of St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockledge, Florida, assigned there in 2023.

Father Shaute’s hobbies include reading, writing and walking on the beach. He also enjoys sports, learning the meaning of names and getting to know other people’s stories.

In his current assignment, he has found having a grammar school on-site fulfilling as it provides teaching opportunities and conversations that help young people to know “Jesus their friend,” and ways to show that priests are “regular guys with unique callings to serve in a special way, who can help them with forgiveness, wisdom and encountering Christ.”