Archbishop Hartmayer leads priests in renewing promises at Chrism Mass

Photo by Julianna Leopold Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., celebrated the annual Chrism Mass March 31 at the Cathedral of Christ the King, blessing the holy oils. During the Mass, Atlanta's priests renewed the promises made at their ordinations.

ATLANTA–Calling the March 31 Chrism Mass “a moment of grace for our entire local church,” Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., consecrated the chrism and blessed the oils of the catechumens and the sick to be used in parishes for the next year.

During the late afternoon Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Archbishop Hartmayer honored jubilarian priests and led all priests in renewing the promises made at their ordinations.

“Jesus is both priest and victim. This is the mystery at the center of our priestly identity,” the archbishop told the priests. “Jesus lays himself on the altar of the cross with complete freedom and so it must be for us.”

He reflected on how urgent the work and mission of priests is today.

“This Easter, 3,442 people will enter the Catholic Church in this archdiocese–an extradordinary sign that the Holy Spirit is at work. Christ still calls and hearts are still open in responding to him,” said Archbishop Hartmayer.

In addition to the Holy Spirit, this revival of the Church locally is due to the holiness and “intentional discipleship” of priests, deacons, religious as well as the lay faithful.

Twelve priests were honored this year for jubilee years of service ranging from 65 to 25 years in the priesthood.