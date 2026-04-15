Bilingual advocates expand support for Hispanic families at Pregnancy Aid Clinic

Photo by Julianna Leopold Pregnancy Aid Clinic clients can enroll in classes to earn essentials such as baby clothing and supplies at in-clinic boutiques. The Roswell clinic boutique was recently renovated to create a more welcoming space for clients. The program is also increasingly focused on reaching Spanish-speaking families.

MORE INFO For more information about Pregnancy Aid Clinic’s care for women and families, visit pac-woman.com. Appointments can often be scheduled for the same or next day through the website or by phone, allowing clients to access help quickly when they need it most.

ATLANTA—For many women facing an unexpected pregnancy, knowing where to turn can feel overwhelming. For Hispanic families in metro Atlanta, language barriers and unfamiliarity with available resources can make that moment even more isolating.

At Pregnancy Aid Clinic (PAC), a nonprofit serving the region since 1984, bilingual advocates are working to bridge that gap.

PAC provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting education, material assistance and referrals to all patients who seek help. In 2025, PAC assisted more than 3,000 clients.

Its three clinics in Forest Park, Atlanta and Roswell have increasingly focused on reaching Hispanic clients through Spanish-language services and culturally responsive care.

Each clinic has bilingual, Spanish-speaking advocates, who help clients get situated and start their journey with PAC.

“We are there to have the difficult conversations, to give them information and to make sure they are not alone,” said Stefany Malavé, a bilingual advocate.

Bridging the gaps through culture

Malavé has served at PAC’s Forest Park clinic for 12 years. She first encountered the organization while searching for direction after college.

“I started volunteering because I was still figuring out what I wanted to do,” Malavé said. “When I began to learn about what PAC did, it aligned so much with what I felt called to do.”

With a background in counseling, Malavé now meets regularly with women navigating difficult decisions about pregnancy and parenthood.

“This work has given me the opportunity to speak with women and families who are in need,” she said. “We provide them with all the resources they need, and we can also talk about their struggles and everything they are going through.”

That support, she said, goes beyond practical needs.

“It also gives me the opportunity to share who God is,” Malavé added. “We don’t close that door if someone wants to talk about their beliefs. We can take time with them in that space.”

Nathalie Marino, who recently joined the Roswell clinic, was drawn to PAC after earlier work serving vulnerable youth.

Born on Long Island to Ecuadorian parents, Marino previously worked at a Safe Harbor advocacy center in New York, supporting minors at risk of trafficking.

“I was counseling young girls and their families, and I knew I wanted to do that kind of work again,” Marino said. “When the opportunity came to work at PAC, I loved it.”

Mónica Payne has been an advocate at the Atlanta clinic for four years. Having experience in mental health case management, Payne joined PAC part-time following a period of discernment and prayer.

When she first started at PAC, the work was “focused mainly on women who were considering abortion,” she said.

“Now we have expanded our services and are more focused on the whole family,” Payne said.

Meeting urgent needs

PAC often serves as a first point of contact for women who may not know where else to go.

“This clinic is the first place people can come to take a pregnancy test,” Malavé said. “We can also provide information about ultrasounds and offer the first ultrasound.”

From there, the advocates help clients navigate the next steps. This can be connecting them to prenatal care, doctors and public assistance programs, while also offering ongoing education and material support.

“We provide resources throughout the pregnancy, help them find a doctor and give them information about Medicaid and anything they need to begin prenatal care,” Malavé said.

Clients can also enroll in education programs and classes, earning points to obtain essentials such as diapers, wipes and baby supplies at in-clinic boutiques.

Through live online classes and in-person opportunities, Spanish-speaking clients can participate in courses such as Nurturing Parenting and Brightcourse, which are open to both first-time and experienced parents.

These classes focus on child development, positive parenting techniques and building strong family relationships.

Other offerings include the “10-10-10 Decision Making” course, which helps parents develop goal-setting and decision-making skills, and mini courses that cover practical topics like financial planning, women’s health and car seat safety.

Recognizing the importance of supporting the entire family, PAC also offers a Fatherhood Mentoring program, which provides guidance and community for fathers-to-be as they prepare for parenthood.

Together, these programs aim to equip families with material resources and assistance for long-term stability. Support continues after birth, with classes and resources available until a child turns 2 years old.

“We walk with them not only during pregnancy, but after their baby is born,” Malavé said.

Reaching the Hispanic community

Advocates say outreach to Hispanic families is especially urgent. By offering bilingual support, Spanish-speaking clients can understand and be part of the clinic’s programs, classes and appointments.

“We want to inform the Latino community that these services are free,” Payne said. “There are many people who do not qualify for health insurance in the United States, and many who arrive here not knowing where to start.”

Without access to care, some women may go without prenatal services altogether.

“In our community, many people choose not to receive prenatal care because they don’t have insurance,” she said. “We are here to guide them and help them understand how important that care is.”

Language-specific services also foster a sense of belonging.

“We offer parenting classes in Spanish so they can connect with a community of Spanish speakers,” Payne said.

Through programs like REACH (Resource Education and Community Help), advocates work one-on-one with clients to remove barriers and connect them to resources across metro Atlanta, from food and housing assistance to childcare and vocational support.

At its core, advocates say, the work of PAC is about walking alongside families during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.

“We guide them and let them know that we are here for them,” Payne said.