Georgia March for Life emphasizes healing after abortion







Hundreds of pro-lifers round a corner in Atlanta on the morning of March 12 for the annual March for Life. Participants hold signs, chant and pray during the march as they celebrate life. Photo by Julianna Leopold

ATLANTA—More than five decades after an abortion she said changed her life, Kathryn “Trinnie” Siegel stood before the crowd at Georgia March for Life with a message about healing.

Her story and the ministry she now serves through Post Abortion Treatment and Healing (PATH) reflected a theme heard throughout the day, that the pro-life movement must also accompany those affected by an abortion.

On March 12, parishioners, families and students of the Archdiocese of Atlanta and other pro-life advocates spent the day advocating for life.

That morning, many gathered at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a rosary and Mass for the preborn, celebrated by Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III.

“People justify death as a means of resolving problems,” Bishop Shlesinger said in his homily. “Failing to speak out to speak for defenseless children, children in the womb and support mothers in need, only contributes to a culture of death, rather than a society that values life.”

The bishop emphasized the need for mercy for those who are still carrying the wounds of an abortion.

“For those who are suffering from the effects of abortion, we must constantly remind them that they always remain as children of God, and beloved children no matter what they have done in the past,” he said. “We don’t condemn people. We love them and we help them.”

Following the Mass, participants gathered at the Georgia State Capitol lawn for the rally before marching throughout downtown Atlanta.

Students from several Catholic schools in the archdiocese attended the rally and march, including Chesterton Academy in Kennesaw, St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville, Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell and Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School.

Students from Blessed Trinity High School led the march, carrying the Georgia March for Life banner as participants walked together through the streets of downtown.

Among footsteps and conversations were chants such as “when I say pro, you say life!” and “we love babies, yes we do!”

Finding forgiveness and peace

This year’s rally speakers included David Bereit, executive director of the Life Leadership Conference; Lauren Eden of the Abortion Survivors Network; Siegel, who shared her testimony and the healing she found through PATH and others.

Siegel had an abortion in 1973. The decision, she said, affected her mentally and spiritually for years.

“I buried this awful memory so well that I hardly ever thought about it,” she said to the crowd. “I avoided anything that might remind me of it.”

“I thought that by putting it in the past, I had handled it, but healing isn’t moving on with your life,” she shared with participants. “It’s about becoming whole, finding forgiveness, reconciliation and inner peace.”

After her mother died in 2001, Siegel began searching for faith and eventually encountered PATH, a ministry part of Pregnancy Aid Clinic dedicated to helping women and men find healing after abortion.

PATH offers several opportunities for healing, including one-on-one mentorship, Rachel’s Vineyard retreats and SaveOne Bible studies. The programs provide what organizers describe as a confidential and non-judgmental environment where participants can process grief and seek forgiveness.

Rachel’s Vineyard retreat, a three-day experience, is designed for individual healing. It is rooted deeply in Scripture, where “the key is to help them experience God’s love and compassion and have this personal encounter with Christ through the living scriptures.” Siegel said. The retreat is highly confidential and intended to only help participants heal in the best way possible.

After attending a retreat, Siegel said “the change in me was just so great that I wanted to help other people know about the healing.” She began volunteering with the ministry soon afterward.

For Liz Youngs, PATH’s program director, the ministry’s work is deeply personal.

Youngs had three abortions during what she described as a difficult period in her life. When she began returning to the Catholic faith, she struggled with feelings of shame, even believing as though she, “didn’t have a right to heal.”

“I remember when I was coming back to my Catholic faith, I would look around at the pews and think, ‘If the people here really knew what I’d done, would they even want me here?’,” she said.

Although she confessed her abortions in 1997, she said her deeper healing did not begin until years later when a friend introduced her to PATH. At a fundraiser dinner, she heard Siegel share her testimony.

Inspired by Siegel’s courage, Youngs eventually contacted the ministry and attended Rachel’s Vineyard retreat.

“The retreat was such a life-saving and life-giving event for me.” Youngs said. “I think the biggest thing for me was that I had so much unresolved grief and sorrow. I didn’t feel like I was in a place where I was being judged, it was just full of compassion and mercy, and I had never experienced that before.”

Today, Youngs is often the first point of contact for those reaching out to the ministry. After talking with the person, she helps determine which program would be best.

“It takes a tremendous amount of courage for someone to make that phone call,” she said.

PATH serves anyone affected by abortion, including fathers, grandparents, siblings and medical personnel who may have participated in abortion procedures.

Since the overturning of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which ended the constitutional protections established by Roe v. Wade, Youngs and Siegel say they have seen more retreat participants who experienced chemical abortions.

“Sometimes these women are not properly informed about what to expect (when taking the abortion pill),” Youngs said.

Despite the pain many bring with them to PATH, Siegel said the change that occurs over the course of a retreat weekend, Bible study or one-on-one is often visible.

“People often come quiet, reserved, and leave glowing,” she said.

“It’s like night and day, and I’m not exaggerating,” Siegel said. “There is light in their eyes again. You see the change physically, but you can definitely see it spiritually.”

For Siegel, the message she shared at the rally is one she hopes will inspire those who have been affected by an abortion to start their healing process.

“I used to think of my life as before the abortion, and after the abortion,” she said during her speech. “Now, I think of my life as before God’s healing, and after his healing. To those of you who are post-abortive, I want to say, once you refuse the gift of life, don’t refuse God’s gift of healing and forgiveness.”