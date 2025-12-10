Georgia’s Catholic bishops oppose the execution of Stacy Humphreys

Photo Georgia Department of Corrections Georgia has issued a death warrant for Stacy Humphreys with an execution date of Dec. 17 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

ATLANTA­—Georgia has issued a death warrant for Stacy Humphreys with an execution date of Dec. 17 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. On Dec. 10, Georgia’s bishops—Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta; Bishop Stephen D. Parkes of Savannah and Atlanta’s auxiliaries Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM; Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Bishop John Tran—shared a public letter in opposition to the execution.

Humphreys was convicted for the 2003 murders of Cyndi Williams and Lori Brown in Cobb County.

The bishops urged prayers for the victims’ families. They called upon the state’s pardon and paroles board, and the Cobb County District Attorney to consider the impact of alleged juror misconduct in Humphreys’ trial, “as well as his own wish to take responsibility for what he has done.”

The text of the letter follows:

“In a year already marked by a disturbing rise in the number of executions being carried out, we are saddened that Georgia plans to add to that number on Wednesday, December 17.

The Catholic Church opposes the death penalty in every case, but it is particularly concerning that our state has elected to execute Stacey Humphreys when considering the questions about injustices that may have tainted his trial. Further, Mr. Humphreys has expressed deep remorse for his crime, and even before the start of a trial he offered to plead guilty and accept a sentence of life without parole.

We, the Catholic bishops of Georgia, implore the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole and the Cobb County District Attorney to consider the impact of alleged juror misconduct in Mr. Humphreys’ trial, as well as his own wish to take responsibility for what he has done. Yet another death in this tragic series of events only perpetuates the cycle of violence and will bring neither justice nor comfort to the families of Cyndi Williams and Lori Brown.

We pray for both women, their families and all victims of violent crime. The emotional and psychological wounds that this kind of loss bring are not easily healed. As such, we must work toward a legal system and society in which that healing, rather than vengeance, is our aim. We must be a balm for the wounded, not lashing out in anger and violence.

We urge all those tasked with the decision to carry out Mr. Humphreys’ execution to prioritize fairness, healing and, ultimately, life itself.”