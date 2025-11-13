Pregnancy Aid Clinic’s Evening for Life gala supports families 

Photo by Julianna Leopold Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., delivered a gala address on how the Pregnancy Aid Clinic has helped families in Georgia for more than 40 years. He prayed that the evening would renew all in the conviction that “love is stronger than fear.”

ATLANTA—On Nov. 2, Pregnancy Aid Clinic hosted its annual Evening for Life gala. Clergy, community leaders and parishioners gathered to celebrate the organization’s mission to protect life.

Inside the Georgia Aquarium, the 762 guests enjoyed the views of sea life, conversation and fellowship as they learned more about PAC’s programs.

Attending were Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., and Auxiliary Bishops Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Joel M. Konzen, SM. The event featured Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a F-16 fighter pilot, PGA professional and founder of Folds of Honor, as its keynote speaker.

PAC executive director Sarah Weikert and Archbishop Hartmayer delivered addresses on how the organization has continued to help families in Georgia for more than 40 years.

“May this evening renew in us the conviction that life is sacred, love is stronger than fear, and through our shared witness, hearts and futures will continue to be changed for the good,” said Archbishop Hartmayer to open the program.

Speaking directly to guests, Weikert shared that “because of you, mothers are supported, fathers are strengthened, families are built and babies are saved.”

Drawing on his experiences as a combat pilot and founder of Folds of Honor, Rooney encouraged all to continue supporting organizations that help those in need. Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization, offers educational support to families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

The program featured a “Paddle Raise to Save a Life,” auction. The funds raised directly support PAC’s three medical clinics, which serve thousands of patients each year by providing free medical care, education, mentoring, resources and post-abortion healing. Guests raised more than $800,000.

Carol Porter, a longtime PAC volunteer, gala table sponsor and parishioner of St. Ann Church in Marietta, said the gala is always one of her favorite events.

“The gala is a great opportunity to meet other people who have a passion for the pro-life movement,” she shared. “The speakers are always inspiring and often remind us that we can’t sit on the sidelines, but we must get involved with our time and talents.”

For Porter, she finds inspiration in the way the PAC staff members “live their faith by taking care of the women they meet every day.”

Porter’s son, Father Paul Porter, serves as pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Rome, and sponsored a table at the event. Her son sparked her involvement in PAC and watching him support the organization “has been such a joy,” she shared.

“My son asked me to go with him to a PAC open house a couple of years ago,” she said. “After seeing the facility and meeting some of the staff I knew I had to find a way to volunteer.”

Now in its fourth consecutive year with Archbishop Hartmayer’s attendance, the Evening for Life gala continues to be one of PAC’s most impactful fundraisers.