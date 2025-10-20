St. Catherine of Siena’s Dance Academy puts faith in motion  







Avery McClure, center, listens intently to her teacher during the beginner ballet class at St. Catherine of Siena Church's Dance Academy. Each class blends technical instruction with encouragement, helping students develop new skills while showcasing creative expression. Photo by Julianna Leopold

LEARN MORE For information on classes and registration, visit stcatherinercc.org or contact Karen Grantham: dance@stcatherinercc.org.

KENNESAW—The sound of tap shoes and ballet compositions have become a familiar part of parish life at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw. Through the parish’s Dance Academy, children, teens and adults are learning new skills and dance styles.

The program is led by parish preschool teacher Karen Grantham and a team of volunteer instructors. The academy welcomes dancers ages 2 and older, from beginners to advanced, and provides classes in ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, tumbling and contemporary dance.

“The environment is just so wholesome,” said Grantham. “It’s all about making everyone feel confident and giving them fun memories.”

Classes began Sept. 2, with registration continuing until classes reach capacity. Each class blends technical instruction with encouragement, helping students develop new skills while showcasing their creative expression. The parish has a dance studio in its office building, and the program also makes use of the music and STEM classrooms of St. Catherine of Siena School.

Grantham, who has also worked in the parish’s after-school program for several years, credits the success of the academy to the commitment of its volunteers, including her daughter Anastasia, who leads classes.

Dancers can choose between two learning paths. The recreational dance track is designed for those who want to pursue their dance interests non-competitively and attend classes as they please. Participants on this track can also choose to perform in recitals.

“There’s a couple in their 50s that attend the tap classes, and it’s so nice to see them have fun together,” said Grantham. “They just love dancing and learning tap.”

The company dance track is catered to those who want a more competitive experience. Dancers on this track rehearse multiple times a week and perform in parish and community events.

Mary Wiley, a class instructor who teaches ballet, jazz and hip-hop, helps her students practice technique through complex choreography and sequences.

“All of the students really dedicate themselves to learning routines and building strength,” said Wiley. “It’s been so nice watching them grow.”

The academy’s structure allows students to follow their own pace while having fun and meeting fellow community members.