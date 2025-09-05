St. Thomas More School marks 75 years with sustainable campus updates







Kindergarten students Camryn Fenty, left, and Libby Foltz, right, work together on an art project at St. Thomas More School. The Decatur school is celebrating a milestone anniversary with a new two-story classroom building and sustainable campus-wide renovations. Photo by Julianna Leopold

DECATUR—St. Thomas More School is celebrating its 75th anniversary with sustainable campus wide renovations, including a new classroom building and the installation of solar panels.

“The energy from students has been so contagious,” said Charlie Seamans, interim principal. “The kids have so much more at their fingertips now, and they’re so excited.”

The Decatur school’s newest addition brings 12 classrooms for kindergarten through fifth grade, all designed with plenty of room to learn and collaborate. With almost 500 enrolled students, a new space was a necessity.

The two-story structure was unveiled Aug. 3 with a dedication ceremony that drew nearly 400 families and parishioners of St. Thomas More Church. Previously, students were in spaces in the basement of the administration building and on the third floor above the church sanctuary. Those rooms are now freed up for church use.

The new building also brings creative spaces that take learning beyond the classroom walls. Just outside the entrance, a wide stairway doubles as a cozy gathering spot where students can sit and talk. The space, known by the school community as “the commons,” also encourages students to eat lunch and read outside.

“At St. Thomas More, we see the outdoors as this ‘unique pause’ of life,” said Seamans. “Life moves so fast, and our kids need that moment to just be outside and take it all in. It’s wonderful to see them have that chance in these spaces.”

Nearby, a school garden and an outdoor classroom provide hands-on opportunities for lessons that connect students with the environment.

The school’s turf field also underwent a major upgrade with installation of a water retention system beneath the surface. In the past, heavy rain often left the field muddy and unusable for students. The new system prevents flooding and protects the field from long-term damage, ensuring consistent use throughout the year.

Catholic Construction Services of the Archdiocese of Atlanta managed the building construction and turf project. Atlanta-based Houser Walker Architecture designed the school building. Parrish Construction Group, Flippo Civil Design and Shear Structural engineers were partners in the project. The school broke ground on the project in August 2024; it is the initial project of a larger church and school Master Plan.

A bright future ahead

As part of the initiative to care for the environment, St. Thomas More made history in installing 100 solar panels on the rooftop of the new school building, becoming the first Catholic school in Georgia to go solar.

“Sustainability and how we treat the Earth is very important to us, it’s a common dialogue,” said Seamans. “Just watching the installation was beneficial for the students because they saw firsthand how these projects come together to help the environment.”

The school and parish partnered with Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL) and Georgia BRIGHT to complete the installations, with additional support from Catholic Climate Covenant through their Victory Noll Sisters Small Grant Program.

St. Thomas More Church is the first parish to enter into Georgia BRIGHT’S Solar Energy Procurement Agreement (SEPA), which helps nonprofits and homeowners access solar panels with no upfront costs by using tax credits, grants and bulk purchasing, according to GIPL.

The system was installed by Sunpath Solar, and is expected to generate 60 percent of the school’s annual energy needs, according to GIPL.

Kat Doyle, director of Justice and Peace Ministries for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, said that the project is a model for other communities.

“St. Thomas More is helping lead the way for congregations and faith-based schools across Georgia, showing that sustainability and faith go hand in hand,” she said.

Seamans shared these steps toward sustainability have a meaningful impact on students and help shape their development.

“The students have learned so much about sustainability through this entire transformation,” said Seamans. “They really understand how these initiatives are investments for their future.”