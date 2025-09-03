Father Juan Areiza, center, is the new chaplain of the Georgia State Council of the Knights of Columbus and is photographed with the newly elected officers.

CONYERS—The St. Pius X Church council of the Knights of Columbus hosted the annual officer installation ceremonies for the Georgia State Council of the Knights of Columbus.

Kevin York, from Father Charles Kerscher Council 10004 at St Pius X, the newly elected state deputy for the Knights of Columbus, was following tradition in inviting the newly elected state council officers to the parish.

Serving this year on the state council from are Father Juan Areiza, former St. Pius X pastor, as state chaplain; and St. Pius X parishioners Ladd Rosipal, as state advocate, and Robert Aiken, district deputy. Father Areiza is now the pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta. From St. Augustine Church in Covington are TJ McCaustland, the immediate past state deputy, and Ken Boone, district deputy.

The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal organization founded in 1882 by Father Michael McGivney, who because of his many good works has been beatified.