From bookshelves to baby steps: PAC revamps boutique, offers new classes

PHOTO BY JULIANNA LEOPOLD Baby clothes hang on racks sorted by gender in the Baby Boutique at the Pregnancy Aid Clinic in Roswell. With a new layout, the boutique offers gently used baby and toddler items. Clients and community members can find items from strollers and car seats to clothes, toys and nursery gear.

ROSWELL—Pregnancy Aid Clinic is entering a season of transformation and advocacy. From a complete makeover at the Roswell clinic to launching new education programs, PAC is expanding its offerings to clients, who are navigating from pregnancy to parenthood.

“We’re busier than ever, but it’s amazing” said Sarah Weikert, chief executive officer of the non-profit. “We’re so appreciative of our donors, supporters, volunteers and everyone who believes in our goal to keep expanding.”

What was once a cramped shop, painted brown, is now a bright and welcoming space for families, thanks to an Eagle Scout and a team of volunteers.

PAC’s Roswell Baby Boutique underwent renovations, changing the space into a more functional and inviting environment. The project was led by Daniel Escalante, who first visited the clinic two years ago, hoping to collaborate for an Eagle Scout service project.

At the time of his visit, the boutique had limited shelving and little room to display donated items. Now, the space has a calming white interior, custom-built shelving and a better layout for families to browse for baby gear, toys and essentials.

While planning and preparing took months, the physical reorganization took one weekend. With the help of other Eagle Scouts and members of The Christ Child Society, clinic staff and dedicated volunteers, the refreshed boutique reopened on July 28.

The Baby Boutique offers a wide range of gently used baby and toddler items. Clients can find everything from strollers and car seats to clothes, toys and nursery gear.

The Christ Child Society donated a custom-built bookshelf for all three PAC boutique locations, each one full of children’s books for toddlers and young shoppers to take home. Resembling a tree, the bookshelf represents continued growth and learning for moms and children.

“The families love the space,” said Mary Grace Germain, education and community outreach manager. “It’s very heartwarming to see the kids enjoy the space and pick out new toys and books.”

The boutique is open to the public and operates as a functioning thrift store. All proceeds directly support PAC and its mission to support families. Parents who attend classes can also earn points to spend in the boutique.

New education programs

This fall, PAC will debut several new educational programs designed to support families in practical and personal ways.

PAC will now offer at least 10 virtual classes each week on a variety of topics from budgeting and childcare to faith-based studies, making it easy for clients to learn and grow from the comfort of their home.

Another update is the expansion of PAC’s parenting education courses being offered in Spanish. With the help of bilingual volunteers, Spanish-speaking clients will now have online access to vital information covering pregnancy, infancy and toddlerhood.

The organization is also introducing three new curriculums this fall, each covering different essential topics:

24/7 Dad is a nationally recognized program tailored for fathers. Offered online, the course explored family dynamics, healthy masculinity and responsibilities of fatherhood.

The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program will run as an eight-week, in-person class at the Atlanta clinic. This course is designed to promote health and wellness and will teach participants ways to make informed food choices, plan meals on a budget and develop healthy nutrition habits.

Uncomplicating Love is a support-style program that will focus on identity and self-worth. Led by Germain, this curriculum includes both video content and in-person discussions focused on topics of self-worth and strengthening identity. Germain hopes the program will help clients learn how to “love yourself and allow that to impact how you love others.”

Additionally, Germain, who is a certified fertility education and medical management (FEMM) instructor, will lead body literacy classes to women and girls. These one-on-one coaching sessions will help participants understand and care for their bodies. Germain regularly speaks with high school students and youth groups about the importance of fertility awareness and reproductive health.

With accessible options and topics catered to clients’ needs, PAC’s education program continues to grow as a resource for families across metro Atlanta.

For information about PAC’s classes or to register, visit pregnancyaidclinic.com/programs.

To celebrate the season of growth and outreach, PAC announced its annual gala to be held on Nov. 2 at the Georgia Aquarium. The evening will feature keynote speaker Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, two-time Top Gun recipient, PGA golf professional and founder of Folds of Honor.