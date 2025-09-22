At start of Rosh Hashanah, Atlanta’s archbishop uplifts Jewish community in prayer

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., offered prayer for Atlanta’s Jewish community as they prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins at sundown Sept. 22. His letter follows:

My Dear Friends in the Jewish Community,

Peace and All Good!

As you prepare to celebrate the beginning of the Jewish New Year, I extend to you my heartfelt greetings on behalf of the Catholic community of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. This sacred time of prayer, reflection and renewal holds deep meaning, as you gather with family and community to give thanks for God’s blessings and to seek His mercy for the year ahead.

In the spirit of friendship and respect that binds us together as children of Abraham, I pray that the year to come may be filled with health, joy and peace for you and your families. As Catholics, we join you in lifting up prayers for peace—peace in our neighborhoods, peace among nations and especially peace in the Holy Land, so dear to both our traditions.

I also want to express my deep gratitude for the friendship and partnership that our Catholic community has shared with you over the years. Your witness of faith and your commitment to justice and peace have been a blessing to our diocese and to me personally.

This year, we are especially mindful of the ongoing legacy of Vatican II’s declaration Nostra Aetate, now 60 years old, which transformed the relationship between Catholics and Jews. As that document affirmed so clearly, the Church “remembers the bond that spiritually ties the people of the New Covenant to Abraham’s stock” and deplores all forms of hatred or discrimination. It is in this spirit that we continue to walk together in mutual respect, dialogue and friendship. I look forward to marking this special anniversary with your community.

As you begin a new year, may the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob continue to bless you and together, may we bear witness to God’s mercy and work for reconciliation in our world, especially in places torn by division and violence.

With gratitude for your friendship and with heartfelt good wishes for a blessed Rosh Hashanah, I remain

Fraternally yours, Most Rev. Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta