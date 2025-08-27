Archbishop Hartmayer’s statement on Minnesota Catholic school shooting

OSV News photo/Tim Evans, Reuters First responders block the crime scene following a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis Aug. 27. The Richfield Police Department is reporting there are up to 20 victims and the shooter is dead.

ATLANTA—A deadly shooting took place the morning of Aug. 27 at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis shortly after the start of the school day during an all-school Mass at the adjacent Annunciation Catholic Church. The gunman shot from the outside of the church through windows at the Mass attendees with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, killing two children, ages 8 and 10. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, 17 others are injured, including 14 children.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta, who serves as the chair of the board of the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), offered the following statement:

“Today’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis was more than just shocking. The murder of children worshipping at Mass is unspeakable.

Our children should be safe in our homes, schools and churches. As I have said as Archbishop of Atlanta, and repeat as chairman of the governing board for the National Catholic Educational Association, we must find a way to pass reasonable firearms legislation. We must take action to protect all children and families from violence. We cannot expect schools to become fortresses. We have to do more to protect our precious communities.

I join the community of Minneapolis in prayer and mourning for the lives lost. I also lift up in prayer those still being treated for their wounds, as well as those whose lives will never be the same after this terrible day. I ask God to bless the first responders, healthcare workers, parents and staff today and in the weeks to come. From my heart I say, may God grant you his peace.

Here in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, the safety of children in our schools is central to planning every year. Our Catholic schools review and adjust their safety plans several times each year in collaboration with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and local law enforcement. Our superintendent and our principals are in touch daily and continue to collaborate to keep our school campuses as safe as we can.”