OLA bids farewell to Marists after six decades of service

PHOTO BY RENDY TENDEAN Father Jim Duffy, SM, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Brookhaven, center, celebrates the May 18 Mass of Thanksgiving for the Marists’ decades of service there. He was joined by Father Joseph Hindelang, SM, provincial, at left, and Father John Ulrich, SM, of Marist School, right. The order will give pastoral responsibility for the parish to the archdiocese due to a decline in vocations.

BROOKHAVEN—At a May 18 Mass, Our Lady of the Assumption Church honored the Marist priests who have served the parish for nearly 60 years. Parishioners, along with clergy from the Archdiocese of Atlanta, gathered to express their gratitude before the Marists officially depart from the Brookhaven church in June.

“This celebration is a tribute to the path we’ve walked together, to the faith we’ve shared and to the love that has united us over these years,” said Enrique Lopez, Latino community coordinator at OLA, at the Mass.

Deacon Antonius Anugerah, who has served at the church for 17 years, thanked the priests for their dedication and shared appreciation for their influence on his vocational journey.

“Each one, and in their own different way, has touched and taught us with their Marist spirituality: humility, hidden and unknown,” he said.

On behalf of the Indonesian community, Deacon Anugerah recognized the deep relationship between the Marist priests and immigrant families seeking a spiritual home.

“You have helped us stay united and grow in our Catholic faith and tradition without having to lose our Indonesian cultural identity,” he said, speaking to the Marists. “As an immigrant community to this country, we have a place that we can call home.”

Lopez shared that for the Hispanic community, the Marists have been “a source of inspiration and motivation,” and helped the church become a diverse and safe place.

“For many of us, this parish was the first place where we truly felt at home after leaving our countries,” he said. “Thank you, Marists, for helping make OLA a fertile ground where our Latin roots have been able to flourish in faith, service and community.”

The Marists (the Society of Mary) have been the spiritual foundation of the parish since 1965. Last October, the church announced the priests would be ending their pastoral responsibilities there due to a decline in vocations within the order.

The Marists will leave the parish in June, and the church will officially transition to the care of the Archdiocese of Atlanta in July.

A continued legacy

Lawrence Lee, pastoral council chair at OLA, has been a parishioner since 2016. Some of his fondest memories of the Marists come from the warmth and kindness they showed his family.

“I’ll never forget when my son altar served his very first Mass,” he said. “Father Kevin Duggan, SM, took a moment at the end to recognize him in front of the entire congregation. It was a small gesture, but it made him feel proud and seen.”

Throughout his nine years on the pastoral council, Lee said the Marists were always approachable and collaborative as they worked to meet the needs of the parish. Lee values the multicultural unity fostered under their guidance.

“Their leadership encouraged us to use our time and talents in worship, education and outreach,” he said. “The way our English, Latino and Indonesian communities worship and celebrate together is a powerful sign of the universal church.”

Father Jim Duffy, SM, pastor of OLA, impacted Lee particularly to pursue his role on the pastoral council.

“He would often say that the strength of the parish lies in its parishioners, and he regularly encouraged people to use their time and talents to serve the church,” Lee said. “That message really woke something up in me. It inspired me to get more involved.”

Lee shared that he believes the future of the church is bright because “the foundation the Marist priests built is strong.”

“There will be change, but I have confidence in our staff, lay leaders, ministries and community to carry forward what the Marists began,” he said. “Their legacy is in our DNA now, and it will continue to shape who we are and how we live as a parish family.”

Deep-rooted Marist values

For Liz Thorington, a longtime OLA parishioner, the announcement of the Marists’ departure came as both a surprise and shock.

“Everybody was saddened,” Thorington said. “Obviously it comes with a heavy heart because we became very close with them as a community.”

Thorington’s family has attended Mass at the church for 20 years, and within that time the Marists became deeply woven into her family’s spiritual life. Her daughters attended Marist School, and many of the family’s closest friends are from the OLA community.

The Marist priests, Thorington shared, have been part of some of her family’s most sacred milestones. Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, married two of Thorington’s daughters, and Father Duffy married the third. She has seven grandchildren, four of which were baptized by Father Duffy.

“The Marist values and traditions have played an integral part of our lives,” she said. “I think not only for us, but for every parishioner at OLA, the priests have been such a critical part of our spiritual formation.”

Thorington recalled hosting the priests for dinner and enjoying the opportunity to engage with them outside of church walls. She shared that “they are a terrific group of men with great sense of humor.”

Thorington hopes the Marists carry with them the love and gratitude of the OLA community.

“I just hope they know how much we all love and thank them,” Thorington said. “It’s a bittersweet transition, but we know that in their next journey they will continue to grow and spread the Marist Way.”

Culture of warmth and humility

Lori Beranek joined OLA as a parishioner 30 years ago. Upon expecting their first child, she and her husband sought a welcoming, Catholic community to raise a family. When they found the Brookhaven church, the couple immediately felt included.

“There is a culture of warmth, caring, service and humility at OLA,” she said. “The people we have come to know at OLA, including the Marist pastor and priests, live the Christian spirit.”

For Beranek, the Marists led by showing up, particularly through sacraments, community gatherings and shared service. She has shared meals with the priests, discussed teachings with them and celebrated baptisms together. The Marists always encouraged strong lay leadership and participation, she said.

Beranek praised the Marists for their deep support of OLA’s school. Father Duffy, Father Duggan and Father John Ulrich, SM, encouraged charitable outreach and community justice efforts, she said.

“They’ve stood behind programs like Interfaith Outreach Home, the Racial Justice group, St. Vincent de Paul, the Knights of Columbus and many more,” Beranek said.

Reflecting on the Marists’ presence, Beranek is especially grateful for the intellectual richness the Marists brought to the church, sharing that they encouraged thoughtful and deeper discussions.

“The world needs more leaders like the Marists,” she said.

Father Daniel Ketter will be OLA’s pastor beginning in July. Father Ketter, currently the judicial vicar of the Metropolitan Tribunal, is a Marist School graduate. Father Nicholas Le will be the parochial vicar.

“The Marists have done a remarkable job building a vibrant, thriving parish, now home to over 1,750 families and 70 active ministries,” said Lee. “As we look ahead, I’m confident we’ll be in good hands with Father Ketter and Father Le to lead our parish.”