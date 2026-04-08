Bishop Konzen submits resignation letter, reflects on vocation

Photo by Julianna Leopold Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, receives a framed apostolic blessing at his 75th birthday celebration on Nov. 19, 2025, at the Chancery of the archdiocese. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory ordained him a bishop at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta on April 3, 2018. He submitted his resignation letter to the Vatican when he turned 75 as required by canon law.

SMYRNA—Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, submitted his retirement letter to the Vatican, joking he turned to the internet for help.

“I did what people do these days. I went to the internet and Googled resignation letters for sitting bishops. I didn’t get much help from it,” he said.

In November, he reached the mandatory retirement age for bishops, which is 75. He said he followed the suggestion of Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., who told him that he should write from the heart.

In the letter, he wrote he would like to continue to serve the Archdiocese of Atlanta for a time, while in good health and with a desire to help shepherd the $185 million “Rooted in Christ, Growing in Faith” capital campaign, and with other sacramental duties.

“I indicated that I’m willing to stick around as needed.”

In a wide-ranging interview on the Bearing Light podcast, Bishop Joel M. Konzen talked about his ministry as a priest and member of the Society of Mary and his ordination as a bishop, among other topics.

Bishop Konzen has been a mainstay in the archdiocese for more than three decades. Until 2018, he was best known on the campus of Marist School. He served as teacher, principal and in many administrative roles at the independent college prep school going back to 1980, interrupted by a few years spent in Texas and Washington, D.C.

In February 2018, he was preparing for Mass at the annual archdiocesan education banquet. His mobile phone rang with a 202 area code number, which he initially thought may be the provincial of the Society of Mary, who is based in the nation’s capital. Instead, it was the pope’s representative (nuncio), Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who recently retired himself after reaching the age of 80.

The bishop recalled he expressed worry about leaving Marist School, which had just lost its president, but the papal nuncio stated a school named for the Blessed Mother would be cared for by her, if he accepted the appointment.

After accepting, he continued with the banquet but had to keep the news to a close circle. “It was an interesting evening. I had a hard time keeping my mind on the awards that were being given out. My mind was elsewhere, thinking what in the world am I going to do,” recalled Bishop Konzen.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory ordained him a bishop at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta on April 3, 2018.

In a year’s time after being ordained a bishop, he received an appointment as the diocesan administrator, leading the archdiocese during the transition between the departure of Archbishop Gregory and the arrival of Archbishop Hartmayer. He now awaits the Vatican’s official acceptance of his resignation letter.

In the interview, Bishop Konzen touched on leadership, prayer and vocation.

On prayer as a bishop:

His prayer life during this time focused on asking the Holy Spirit for the wisdom to handle whatever came his way. He said he began praying more intensely for the priests of the archdiocese, recognizing their “pivotal role” engaging with the needs of their communities.

On leading during the pandemic:

The end of his term overlapped with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Week in 2020 was “eerie,” he said, celebrating the most significant days of the church calendar in an empty cathedral.

On responding to a vocation as a priest or sister, he said:

“Everybody I know who’s satisfied in their religious life or in their priesthood or sisterhood would say, ‘No this is a joyful life.’ We have good times, we support each other, we are happy doing what we’re doing and that’s so important for anyone who’s contemplating a vocation to be able to see that. ”

On his episcopal motto: