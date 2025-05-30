ATLANTA—The Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School Board of Trustees installed new members during the annual board retreat at Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center in Sandy Springs.

Board Chair Peter Hennessy welcomed Matt Cincera, senior vice president, Delta Air Lines, Inc.; Rev. Michael Lamanna, SJ, Catholic Charities; Juan Pablo Perez, CFO, Smurfit Westrock; Ramon Reyes, general manager, Omni Atlanta at Centennial Park; and Nate Smeltz, senior vice president, TNT Sports.

Michael V. Smith, principal at EY, and Mark Westfall, senior vice president and chief services officer at The Coca-Cola Company, were installed prior to the retreat.

All new trustees will serve a three-year term with an opportunity to remain for a second term.