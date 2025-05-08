Archbishop Hartmayer offers statement on election of Pope Leo XIV

CNS photo/Vatican Media Pope Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, waves to the crowds in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican after his election as pope May 8. The new pope was born in Chicago.

VIDEO Archbishop Hartmayer on today’s announcement of a new pope.

ATLANTA—Upon the election of former Cardinal Robert F. Prevost as the new pope May 8, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., asked for prayers for the Holy Father in a statement:

“Habemus Papam!” “We have a Pope!”

With these words, we heard the announcement of the 267th Successor of St. Peter from the magnificent Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica: Robert Cardinal Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV. God always gives us shepherds after his own heart.

Pope Leo XIV is the first Pope from North America. A native of Chicago, the Holy Father is an Augustinian friar who served much of his life as a missionary and bishop in Peru before coming to Rome to serve as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. His first words to the crowds that had gathered in St. Peter’s Square were: “Peace be with you all!” These are the words that the Risen Christ addressed to his disciples after his resurrection from the dead. In his remarks, Pope Leo XIV, the Vicar of Christ and the Successor of St. Peter stated: “We have to seek together to be a missionary church. A church that builds bridges and dialogue.”

The Latin word for Pontiff is Pontifex which literally means “bridge-builder.” An emotional and tearful Holy Father prayed that we will be a synodal church “which goes forward and which always seeks peace and to be close to those who suffer.”

He then quoted his own spiritual father, St. Augustine of Hippo: “For you I am a bishop; but with you I am a Christian.”

On this day, the Feast of Our Lady of Pompeii, let us rejoice and be glad that God has blessed the Church with a new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. May we unite our prayers with him and for him, as he begins his Petrine Ministry in this great Jubilee Year of Hope!