Statement of Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer on the death of Pope Francis  

ATLANTA–On Monday of the Octave of Easter, the world learned of the news of Pope Francis’ death. Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., offered the following statement:

“It was with profound sadness that I learned this morning’s news of the death of our Holy Father, Pope Francis, at 7:35 a.m. Rome time. Following his long hospitalization at the Gemelli Clinic, the Holy Father’s doctors had said that on two occasions, that he nearly died. However, he rallied and was discharged to his residence at the Vatican. Since his return to his home, we saw Pope Francis making many surprise appearances over the past couple of weeks: to pray at the tomb of Pope St. Pius X, the secondary patron of the Archdiocese of Atlanta; to pray before the icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in thanksgiving for his release from hospital; his meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Casa Santa Maria, and his final meeting on Easter Sunday with our own Vice President, JD Vance.

To the delight of all of us, he traveled to the Regina Coeli prison on Holy Thursday to visit with inmates. And on Easter Sunday, not only did he give his Urbi et Orbi Easter blessing, to the City of Rome and to the World, from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, he was driven in the popemobile through St. Peter’s Square. Little did we know that this would be the last time that we would see our beloved Holy Father. He appeared weak but determined. He had suffered much during his recent illness, and we knew that his convalescence would take time. However, we were filled with hope.

We have lost a much loved and respected spiritual father who took the name Francis, in honor of my own spiritual father, St. Francis of Assisi, to define his papacy. In the words of His Eminence, Kevin Cardinal Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who announced the Holy Father’s death this morning: ‘He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.’

It is providential that Pope Francis died not only within the Easter Octave, but also in the Great Jubilee Year of Hope. Hope does not disappoint! In his homily for Easter Sunday, the Holy Father wrote: ‘The Jubilee invites us to renew the gift of hope within us, to surrender our sufferings and our concerns to hope, to share it with those whom we meet along our journey and to entrust to hope the future of our lives and the destiny of the human family.’

And in his Urbi et Orbi just yesterday, message he wrote: ‘Today at last, the singing of the ‘alleluia’ is heard once more in the Church, passing from mouth to mouth, from heart to heart, and this makes the people of God throughout the world shed tears of joy.’ Today, our tears of joy are mixed with tears of sadness as we mourn the death of Pope Francis. We thank God for his gift of the Holy Father’s life and for his papacy marked by a special love for the poor and marginalized. ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!’ May Pope Francis rest in peace and may his memory be eternal’