Archbishop Hartmayer sends prayers to Greek Orthodox community for Solemn Feast of Pascha Published April 19, 2025

ATLANTA–In a letter to His Eminence Metropolitan Sevastianos, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer offered prayers and fraternal greetings to the clergy and lay faithful of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta.

“My dear brother in Christ, Sevastianos:

Peace and All Good!

Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen!

My fraternal greetings and prayers to you, to His Eminence, Metropolitan Alexios, the clergy and lay faithful of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta as you celebrate the Solemn Feast of Pascha.

On May 20, 2025, we will commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the opening of the Council of Nicaea. This anniversary occurs within the Jubilee Year, which is centered on the theme ‘Christ our Hope,’ and it coincides with the common celebration of Easter by Christians of both East and West. Pope Francis has emphasized: ‘in this historic moment—marked by the tragedy of war along with countless anxieties and uncertainties—what is essential, most beautiful, most attractive, and also most necessary for Christians is precisely the faith in Jesus Christ proclaimed at Nicaea. Indeed, the proclamation of this faith is ‘the fundamental task of the Church.’

Echoing, Pope Francis’ sentiments, His All-Holiness, Patriarch Bartholomew wrote: ‘We beseech the Lord of Glory that the forthcoming Easter celebration will not merely be a fortuitous occurrence but rather the beginning of a unified date for its observance by both Eastern and Western Christianity.’

I rejoice in the close bonds of friendship that unite our communities here in this local church. It was an honor for me to be present at your Enthronement this past January. I look forward to meeting you soon again. It would be wonderful if we could commemorate the 1700th Anniversary together with an Ecumenical Gathering in the fall.

In closing, my dear brother, let us remember each other in prayer as we strive to lead our flocks with the heart of the Good Shepherd.”

Sincerely in the Risen Christ,

Most Rev. Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta