Archbishop Hartmayer extends Passover greetings to Atlanta’s Jewish community

ATLANTA–In an April 10 letter, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., extends Passover greetings to the Jewish community in Atlanta:

“My Dear Brothers and Sisters of the Jewish Community:

On behalf of the clergy, consecrated religious, and lay faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, I offer you heartfelt greetings as you celebrate the holy days of Passover. This year, as our communities each enter into days of deep remembrance and renewal, we are especially mindful of the spiritual bonds we share.

Passover is a time of reflection, as you commemorate the exodus of the Jewish people from Pharaoh’s enslavement in Egypt to freedom in the Promised Land. The feast reminds us all that true freedom is found by following the divine will of God and that, no matter how dark the situation, God’s light will bring hope and rebirth. For Christians, Easter is also a season of new life. As conflicts continue in the Middle East and in so many parts of the world, we join with you in praying that God’s light will bring peace.

Pope Francis reminds us: ‘Together, Jews and Catholics, we must commit ourselves to this path of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in seeking ways to repair a destroyed world, working together in every part of the world, and especially in the Holy Land, to recover the ability to see in the face of every person the image of God, in which we were created.’

Please extend my greetings to the Jewish community here in Atlanta and assure them of my thoughts and prayers. I look forward to our communities coming together again as we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Nostra Aetate later this year.

With sentiments of deep respect and friendship.”

Sincerely yours, Most Rev. Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta