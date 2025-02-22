Photo by Father Paul Burke Sister Mary Eugenia, a Hawthorne Dominican, died Feb. 19. She is photographed with Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., during a visit to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, where her order serves those with incurable illnesses.

Atlanta Remembering Sister Mary Eugenia, OP By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published February 22, 2025

Sister Mary Eugenia, OP, (Rose E. Frascatore) died Feb. 19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in Atlanta. She was 85 years old.

She was born in July 1939 in Philadelphia to Anthony Frascatore and Adeline (Campellone) Frascatore. Although predeceased by her siblings, she is survived by numerous devoted nieces and nephews who Know her as “Aunt Rosie.”

Sister Mary Eugenia entered the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne on Jan. 21, 1958, and made her first profession of vows on Sept. 15, 1959.

She served at Sacred Heart Home in Philadelphia from 1960-1962 and 1978-1984. For most of her religious life she served the people of Atlanta at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home from 1962-1978 and 1984-2021. She continued to pray for those whom she could no longer physically serve up until the time of her death.

A wake will be held on Feb. 23 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home Chapel from 3:30 toto 8 p.m.. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, followed by an internment at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.