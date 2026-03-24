





Sister Bernadette, a Dominican Sister of Hawthorne, serves lunch to Mary, a patient at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home. The home, supported solely by voluntary donations from the public, is a free home for those with incurable cancers or other diseases. Photo by Julianna Leopold

Atlanta Hawthorne Dominicans serve Christ in the suffering By SARAH METTS, Special to the Bulletin | Published March 24, 2026

The Georgia Bulletin launches “Sent to Serve: Profiles of religious life in Atlanta.” The regular series will look at the charisms and work of the religious order priests and sisters serving in the archdiocese.

ATLANTA—Looking back on her first visit to the Hawthorne Dominican motherhouse more than three decades ago, Sister Teresa Marie Barnaby, OP, knew immediately that it was the order she was looking for.

“What really struck me the most was the love with which the sisters were caring for their patients,” she said. “It was so personalized and loving, and genuine. As they said to me later, ‘When we’re caring for our patients, we’re caring for Christ. That’s who we are really taking care of.’”

Sister Teresa Marie has been a Hawthorne Dominican Sister for 35 years. After serving in the order’s motherhouse in Hawthorne, New York, and then in a mission home in Kenya, she came to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in Atlanta as the superior and director of admissions.

At the home, the sisters nurse patients with incurable cancers who cannot afford care elsewhere.

“The care here means that I have a place to live and friends to talk to. I press my call button, and they come flying in here every time,” said patient Brenda about the sisters.

The order’s history and apostolate

The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne were founded in 1900 by Venerable Servant of God Rose Hawthorne Lathrop (Mother Mary Alphonsa), the daughter of American novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne. Rose converted to Catholicism as an adult, and she began looking for a way to serve God and her neighbor while living in New York City.

Around that time, Rose heard the story of a poor seamstress who had cancer and was unable to afford medical treatment. The woman was sent to Blackwell’s Island, where many of the city’s prisons and sanitariums were located at the turn of the century.

When Rose discovered that the woman had died alone with no skilled nursing care, she said, “A fire was then lighted in my heart, where it still burns … I set my whole being to endeavor to bring consolation to the cancerous poor.”

The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne have remained faithful to Rose Hawthorne’s original apostolate for 125 years. Since their founding they have dedicated themselves exclusively to serving people with cancer and other diseases and have never accepted payment from their patients. All expenses are covered by donations from private benefactors.

The sisters came to Atlanta in 1939 and founded the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in an empty building that had previously been used as an orphanage. In 1973, a new building was constructed on the property, located next to Center Parc Stadium on Pollard Boulevard. Patients are referred by social workers, hospice programs and hospitals, but the sisters also accept many people who are homeless.

Anyone in need, regardless of faith or economic background, can receive skilled nursing care, free of charge.

Father Paul Burke of Atlanta has long been connected to the Hawthornes, serving as the home’s chaplain for many years. In a previous interview, Father Burke said that the words and deeds of the sisters had led many to come into the Church.

“No one dies afraid. No one dies alone,” said Father Burke, who called the sisters’ work very “eucharistic-centered.”

When speaking about patients from different faith backgrounds, Sister Teresa Marie said, “We do not try to convert anyone. But we can evangelize just through our conversation with people, just through the manner in which we care for people. We let them know about the love of God, how precious they are, and that they are not alone; that we are here for them for the whole journey, that we are not going to abandon them.”

A tranquil home

When entering Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, the noise and busyness of the world seem to fade away, and visitors are met with an unmistakable sense of tranquility and calm.

“Everybody says how peaceful it is when they walk through the door, and I say, ‘That’s because Our Lord is right there in the chapel … God is in this house,’” Sister Teresa Marie explains.

The Blessed Sacrament is the heart of the sisters’ life and service, and their day is steeped in prayer. Mass begins at 6:30 every morning, then Lauds are prayed before the sisters go to the floors to visit their patients. In addition to a daily Holy Hour and evening Compline, the sisters make visits to the chapel throughout the day.

“Throughout the afternoon, sisters will come from the floors to have some quiet time with Our Lord in the chapel. We contemplate the suffering Christ in prayer, and that allows us to see Jesus in our patients,” the superior said. “We are caring for the wounded Christ in our wounded patients.”

Approximately 15 patients are currently receiving palliative care at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, with one floor for female patients, and another for male patients. The sisters do all the bedside nursing care for their female patients, and a male staff of RNs, LPNs and CNAs care for the male patients.

The home is clean and bright, with plenty of natural light filtering through the large windows in each room. Behind the home there is a yard where patients can spend time outside in the shade of the oldest black oak tree in the state of Georgia. Sister Teresa Marie said the tree predates the Civil War.

Just like the majestic black oak tree that grows behind Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, the Hawthorne Dominican Sisters have had an enduring presence in Atlanta. For nearly 90years the sisters have cared for people who are dying, bringing compassion, love and a sense of meaning to their patients’ final days.

“This is the nature of our lives, we are born, we live, and then we die and go home to God,” said Sister Teresa Marie. “There is some sadness, yes, but we know this is not the end. There is eternal life, and we are doing our best to help our patients understand that, and to cross that threshold when their time comes.”

At Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, their mission continues to impact patients like Isaac, who would like this kind of care to be available for everyone in need.

“Many people would benefit from this. They have wonderful employees, and I pray the Lord Jesus will bless this place and that there would be more homes like this,” said Isaac.

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