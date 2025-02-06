Archbishop celebrates Catholic Schools Week honorees with Mass, awards program 

Photo by Jackie Holcombe Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., joined by auxiliaries Bishop John Tran and Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, celebrated a Mass in honor of the teachers and staff members Jan. 25 at St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell.

ROSWELL—The National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) led nearly 6,000 Catholic schools nationwide in the celebration of National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 26–Feb. 1.

“The theme, ‘Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community,’ reflects the heart of Catholic education in the United States. Catholic Schools Week is a time to celebrate the indelible gift of Catholic school education to our Church, our parishes, our neighborhoods and the nation,” said Dr. Steven F. Cheeseman, NCEA president/CEO.

In the Archdiocese of Atlanta, schools held special Masses, spelling and religion bees and events for students and their families. As part of the annual observance, one staff member from each archdiocesan and independent school is recognized as an outstanding employee of the year, as well as the principal and preschool director of the year. The honorees are selected by their peers.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., joined by auxiliaries Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, and Bishop John Tran, celebrated a Mass in honor of the teachers and staff members Jan. 25 at St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell.

Atlanta journalist Karyn Greer of WSB TV served as the master of ceremonies for the program, called “the Archbishop’s Celebration of Catholic Education.”

This year’s honorees are: Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell, Chris Kane; Christ the King School, Atlanta, Rachel Baer; Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Shundra Davis; Holy Redeemer School, Alpharetta, Mary Terry; Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta, Don Hoyer; Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta, Tracey LaFreniere; Marist School, Atlanta, Tom Marier; Monsignor Donovan High School, Athens, Kara Hatcher; Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta, Lisa Beck; Notre Dame Academy, Duluth, Jason Gambon; Pinecrest Academy, Cumming, Jay Lynch; Queen of Angels School, Roswell, Danielle Montepare; St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw, Sister Delia Grace, OP; St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn, Ben Girard; St. John the Evangelist School, Hapeville, Heather Beck; St. Joseph Parish School, Athens, Guadalupe Dominguez; St. Joseph School, Marietta, Kelly Niswonger; St. Jude the Apostle School, Atlanta, Sally Beach; St. Mary’s Academy, Fayetteville, Dr. Brent Hollers; St. Mary’s School, Rome, Megan Hunsaker; St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur, Olivia Anderson; St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, Rachel Braham; and St. Thomas More School, Decatur, Brittany Kelley.

The Preschool Director of the Year is Joleen Neel of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. The Principal of the Year is JoAnn McPherson of St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville.

According to NCEA, national test scores at Catholic schools are up to 20 percentage points higher than scores from other private, religious and public schools. Catholic schools graduate 99 percent of high school students, with 85 percent of those graduates enrolling in college.