Atlanta
The top online stories of 2024
By ANDREW NELSON | Published January 14, 2025
ATLANTA—More than 279,120 readers came to The Georgia Bulletin website in 2024 to stay informed about Catholic news in the Atlanta area and beyond.
Overwhelmingly, readers wanted to hear from the spiritual leaders of the archdiocese. The top four online articles were statements by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., about major events, from the controversial opening of the Paris Olympic games to the tragic shootings at a public high school within the archdiocese.
Articles about priests also captured readers’ attention. Four of the year’s top articles focused on clergy, including the withdrawal of the Marists from Our Lady of Assumption Church, the annual priest assignments and tributes to a beloved pastor who died.
Here are the top stories online readers paid attention to in 2024 based on website analytics:
- Archbishop Hartmayer offers statement on Olympics’ opening ceremony
- Archbishop Hartmayer encourages prayers of reparation in response to ‘blasphemous’ inversion of the Mass
- Archbishop Hartmayer announces 2024 priest assignments
- Bishops of Atlanta urge prayer and action following Apalachee High School shooting
- Marist priests to leave Atlanta parish after 60 years
- Shrine’s beloved pastor, Msgr. Henry C. Gracz, is remembered
- St. Jude principal Patty Childs named school superintendent
- National Eucharistic Pilgrimage reignites faith in Archdiocese of Atlanta
- Five new priests bring unity, diversity to Archdiocese of Atlanta
- Georgia’s bishops call abortion ruling a ‘terrible step backwards’