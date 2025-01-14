Photo by Andrew Nelson Mary Thuan of Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church prays during the eucharistic procession on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 The Pilgrims of Hope event was a seven-mile walk, linking St. Patrick Church, Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, and Our Lady of the Americas Mission. It was organized in protest of a so-called “black mass” that prompted concerns of desecration of the Blessed Sacrament. It was the second most-read story online of 2024.

Atlanta The top online stories of 2024 By ANDREW NELSON | Published January 14, 2025

ATLANTA—More than 279,120 readers came to The Georgia Bulletin website in 2024 to stay informed about Catholic news in the Atlanta area and beyond.

Overwhelmingly, readers wanted to hear from the spiritual leaders of the archdiocese. The top four online articles were statements by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., about major events, from the controversial opening of the Paris Olympic games to the tragic shootings at a public high school within the archdiocese.

Articles about priests also captured readers’ attention. Four of the year’s top articles focused on clergy, including the withdrawal of the Marists from Our Lady of Assumption Church, the annual priest assignments and tributes to a beloved pastor who died.

Here are the top stories online readers paid attention to in 2024 based on website analytics: