Georgia’s bishops call abortion ruling a ‘terrible step backwards’ 

ATLANTA—Judge Robert McBurney of Superior Court of Fulton County in Atlanta ruled Sept. 30 that Georgia can no longer enforce its so-called “heartbeat law” on abortion, a six-week abortion ban that went into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

With McBurney’s ruling, abortions are now legally allowed in Georgia until about 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Bishop Stephen D. Parkes of Savannah, and the auxiliary bishops of Atlanta—Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM; Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Bishop John N. Tran—offered a statement Oct. 1, following the ruling that struck down the state’s LIFE Act. In it they ask for all people of goodwill to take the cause for life to prayer and action. The statement follows:

“Yesterday’s ruling to overturn Georgia’s abortion ban represents a terrible step backwards in our never-ending efforts to recognize and respect the inherent dignity of every life. How many tiny lives will be extinguished while lawyers appeal and lawmakers debate?

Even as abortion laws are challenged and changed, we will not stand idle. We remain committed to helping mothers and fathers facing crisis pregnancies as well as their precious babies. We will advocate for laws to protect those in the margins. We can foster a culture of life in our families and communities. We can demonstrate how sacred each life is in the eyes of God.

We ask all people of goodwill to take this to prayer and action. Pray for mothers, fathers and the unborn. Pray that our leaders will have a change of heart. Support Walking with Moms in Need and other programs to accompany and care for families. Let your lawmakers hear from you now, not after the busy session starts. Be a voice for life and hope.”