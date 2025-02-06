Mass for the Preborn a reminder to love and value life

PHOTO BY ALISON STONE Zoey Stone uses her interactive Mass book to follow along at the Jan. 25 Mass for the Unborn at Holy Spirit Church. Zoey and her twin brother, Jacob, were adopted in 2021. The annual service is a way for the Stone family to reconnect with those who spiritually and physically helped them during the adoption journey.

WAYS TO HELP Walking with Moms in Need is an initiative to accompany pregnant and parenting women in difficult circumstances. More than 20 parishes in the archdiocese participate. For a list or more information, visit archatl.com/ministries-services/respect-life-ministry. Pregnancy Aid Clinic is a non-profit center providing medical services, client advocacy, parenting education and post abortion healing. To donate or to learn about volunteering, visit the Pregnancy Aid Clinic website.

ATLANTA—Silence filled Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta, as the faithful prayed at the 36th annual Mass for the Preborn on Jan. 25. Parishioners from across the archdiocese gathered to reflect on the sanctity of life at the Mass, which is dedicated to those lost to abortion and miscarriage.

The Mass celebrant was Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger. In his homily, he shared that the Mass is one to pray for the legal protection of preborn children and reminds parishioners of their duty as Catholics to love and value life.

“We are all called to the vocation of love,” he said.

The Mass is held near the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, U.S. Supreme Court cases that legalized or expanded access to abortion. Although the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Mass is a call for parishioners to take up the ongoing mission to fight for the preborn.

The service is organized by the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s Respect Life ministry of the Office of Life, Justice and Dignity. Members of the ministry attended the Mass.

Over prayers and hymns, the Mass provided a moment of comfort and healing for many attendees. For Delia Hernandez, administrative assistant for the Office of Life, Justice and Dignity, the Mass was further encouragement to support the preborn and mothers in need.

“It’s crazy what is going on in our world, so we need to voice our opinions in taking care of life and supporting women in difficult positions,” she said.

As advocates for defending life, Respect Life leaders were called to the altar by Bishop Shlesinger to be commissioned. The bishop asked each member to announce their call to service.

“We dedicate ourselves to carry out faithfully and diligently our responsibilities as representatives in service to the Respect Life ministry,” the advocates said simultaneously. “Lord, help us to perform deeds of mercy and acts of love on behalf of human life wherever it is threatened and spread the message of hope and healing.”

As the Mass ended, parishioners were reminded of their mission to actively care for the preborn. With a new sense of faithfulness, Hernandez said this Mass was important in her vocation.

“It’s so nice to come to this Mass and remember that we need to protect life,” she said. “I am honored to be here.”