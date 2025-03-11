Catholic Charities Atlanta holds information session on immigrant, refugee policies

PHOTO BY JULIANNA LEOPOLD Kylie Gainey, senior director of immigration legal services at Catholic Charities Atlanta, talks about new policies in the United States regarding immigration law during an informational session at the Chancery of the archdiocese of Atlanta.

SMYRNA—Due to changing administrative policies concerning immigration and related legislative issues, Catholic Charities Atlanta hosted a post-election information session for clergy and ministry leaders at the Archdiocese of Atlanta Chancery on Feb. 5.

Kylie Gainey, senior director of immigration legal services at Catholic Charities Atlanta, led the event and addressed the impact of recent presidential directives and Georgia legislative actions on immigrants in the community.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there and fear right now,” Gainey said. “It is important to know what is actually happening, and how we can help those in need.”

School faculty, clergy members and others attended to understand current policies that could potentially affect people in the archdiocese. Through the session, attendees learned the necessary steps to take to help vulnerable families in the community be legally safe.

The session highlighted several executive orders affecting immigrants and refugees in the United States. Per the information session, it was emphasized that all individuals, regardless of their immigration status, have rights.

Gainey discussed the following policies—orders that directly affect specific parishioners, community members and children in the archdiocese:

Birthright citizenship

On Jan. 20, the White House issued an executive order that would attempt to restrict birthright citizenship to a certain degree.

According to the order, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” birthright citizenship will no longer apply to two classes of children: those born to unlawfully present mothers if the father is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, and those born to mothers with a temporary status if the father is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

The executive order has been challenged by legislators and lawsuits. The House Judiciary Subcommittee held a hearing on Feb. 25 to discuss its intentions.

Opponents say the order contradicts the Fourteenth Amendment, which states that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

In 1898, the principle was clarified to include children born to U.S. immigrants, regardless of their status through the Supreme Court case United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

The information session emphasized the importance of birthright citizenship, stating that millions of children born from noncitizen parents are safer under it.

‘Sensitive locations’ policy repeal

In January, the Department of Homeland Security rescinded a previous presidential memo that detailed guidelines for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to seek a superior’s approval before arresting individuals in or near “sensitive locations,” like schools, hospitals, places of worship or social services shelters.

This repeal of the previous policy gives ICE agents the ability to take enforcement actions in these spaces without necessary approval, and according to the new policy, are trusted to “use common sense.”

Religious leaders across the nation have spoken out against the new policy. In December, fearing the possibility of the repeal, a group of Christian leaders, including two Arizona Catholic bishops, stated jointly that ICE raids at sensitive locations violate a person’s right to exercise their religious freedom.

“We find it unacceptable that undocumented persons might be intimidated from going to a church and thereby exercising their right to the practice of religion,” the leaders wrote.

Refugee admissions, funding programs

The session detailed the services that Catholic Charities and USCCB have historically provided for refugees. The services are for refugee families who have gone through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees process and have an approved application for resettlement with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. The services are designed to help refugees achieve economic and social self-sufficiency within their first nine months in the United States.

“Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program,” a Jan. 20 executive order, paused acceptance of any refugees. In alignment with this policy, the administration suspended funding for resettlement programs in the U.S. on Jan. 24. The USCCB, which runs the largest non-governmental refugee resettlement program in the U.S., sued the administration on Feb. 18, stating the abrupt suspension of funding for refugee aid programs is unlawful.

The lawsuit stated that the Catholic Church has been a vital support for refugees for nearly 80 years, and that the USCCB has expanded the mission through its partnership with the US Refugee Admissions Program.

“For the first time in forty-five years, the government has cut off funding to USCCB for the essential services USCCB provides to government-approved refugees, including refugees already placed with USCCB and its subrecipients,” the conference said in its lawsuit. “In doing so, the government entirely failed to consider and address the obvious and catastrophic consequences that an immediate funding suspension would impose on USCCB, its subrecipients and individual refugees.”

On Feb. 25, a U.S. district judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking the resettlement suspension.

The Trump administration “immediately terminated” its contract with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for refugee resettlement, effective Feb. 27, according to letters issued by the U.S. State Department Feb. 26.

Helping those in need

The session at the Chancery informed school and religious leaders of ways to help community members who are facing challenges under the new administration. Immigration support centers across the nation have outlined ways to help, as well.

According to the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), it is recommended that schools should train its teachers and administrators to know the current laws and policies regarding students, and those that protect them.

NILC encourages schools to create family emergency plans that include a list of resources and services for families that may be affected by sudden immigration enforcement. Establishing a clear protocol for teachers in the case of an emergency is vital to protecting students, stated the center.

Although ICE agents can enter public spaces that are open to congregants, they cannot enter private areas of the worship place, such as offices or employee-only areas, without authorization or a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

Religious leaders should inform their congregants which areas are private, and which areas are open to the public, stated NILC on its website.

The session reminded attendees that everyone has privacy protections, and the right to remain silent, under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

As policies continue to evolve, it is necessary to track these changes and update vulnerable communities regularly so that everyone may be informed and prepared, said session leaders.

‘Know Your Rights’

In partnership with the Office of Intercultural Ministries of the archdiocese, Jocelyn Calvillo, immigration attorney for Catholic Charities Atlanta, hosted “Know Your Rights” parish sessions to present clear legal guidance to attendees.

Using information from Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC), the forums prioritized sharing correct details with immigrants and ministry leaders, as well as relieving their concerns. Participants learned the importance of maintaining a list of emergency contacts and copies of important papers for all family members.

Yolanda Munoz, director of Hispanic and Latino Ministries for the archdiocese, said that being informed and having knowledge of rights can make a big difference in the lives of immigrants.

“It helps them to continue living ‘lo cotidiano’ (their everyday life) with reduced fear and anxiety. People that have participated in the forums leave with a sense of relief, and renewed faith knowing that God is in the boat with them in the middle of the storm,” said Munoz. “They came to the forums filled with questions and misinformation. They walked out informed and with hope.”