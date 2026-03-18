Georgia Catholic Conference director shares legislative session update

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ATLANTA—Human dignity has been the focus of the Georgia Catholic Conference during the early days of the 2026 legislative session. Bills affecting criminal justice, healthcare, and other issues that could threaten it are closely watched by the state’s public policy arm of the Catholic Church.

Reviewing the early weeks of the legislative session, Jayna Hoffacker is getting used to her first legislative session as the Georgia Catholic Conference’s director. She wrote in an email how she’s excited “to demonstrate that the Church is a trusted partner in promoting social justice and the common good.”

The conference represents the bishops of Georgia in front of the legislature and with state elected leaders.

An early lesson is the vital role voters play in the legislative process, not just on Election Day, but continuing to shape priorities and issues, Hoffacker wrote.

“Many people likely believe that their legislators do not listen to their constituents. The reality is that constituents don’t speak to their legislators, especially our state elected officials, nearly enough. While there is plenty of horse trading and politicking happening, I remain convinced that informed, committed people taking action for an important cause can absolutely show results in good policy.”

She said votes on two legislative proposals in the House of Representatives were successful from the conference perspective before Crossover Day.

The Georgia Assembly works during a 40-day legislative session. All proposals must pass at least either the House or the Senate by Friday, March 6, named Crossover Day, to be considered by lawmakers in the opposite chamber. If not, the bill is sidelined for the rest of the session.

Hoffacker testified to the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee to oppose the expansion of the death penalty. The measure would have expanded the capital punishment to include people convicted of human trafficking.

The law faced troubling legal grounds, said Hoffacker, but also it goes against Catholic social teaching.

Hoffacker advocated directing the money to victims’ needs and preventative measures instead of the expense of a lengthy trial, she said.

People need to be held accountable for their crimes, but the money used for a death penalty trial could be put to better use to help victims heal, she said. The Church teaches “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

A second bill focused on stem cell research. HB 1275 successfully passed the House and will be considered by the Senate. Joey Martineck, the director of Respect Life Ministry at the Archdiocese of Atlanta, testified at a hearing of the House Health Committee on behalf of the bill for the Georgia Catholic Conference.

Hoffacker said the church encourages scientific research using cells that come from ethical sources. She said adult stem cells and cells from umbilical cords are rich areas for valuable research opportunities for scientists that the church supports.