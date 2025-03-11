Advocates promote protection for the unborn at annual March for Life 

Photo by Julianna Leopold Students of St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn, hold the banner to lead the annual March for Life around the Georgia State Capitol on March 6.

VIDEO Experience the March for Life and hear the words of Archbishop Hartmayer to participants.

ATLANTA—People of varied backgrounds gathered in Atlanta on March 6 to take part in the annual March for Life.

Organized by a coalition of pro-life advocates, the event took place on Liberty Plaza outside the Georgia State Capitol. Parishioners from the Archdiocese of Atlanta attended as well as Egyptian Orthodox and Protestant congregants.

Several organizations set up booths on the plaza, kicking the day off by providing details about their pro-life campaigns to attendees. Local and national groups engaged with the crowd by offering information packets, stickers, posters and signs that emphasized the protection of life. Among the organizations participating were Pregnancy Aid Clinic, Turning Point Action, Her PLAN and the Abortion Survivors Network.

“It’s an honor and a gift that I can be here today,” Lauren Eden, ambassador for the Abortion Survivors Network and survivor of a second-trimester abortion. “Being here with other pro-lifers standing for babies is a blessing.”

The event featured an array of speakers, with Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., beginning with a prayer.

“Lord, bless this march and all who take part in it.” he said. “May our voices be strong but filled with love, our steps be firm but peaceful and our message be one of truth and mercy.”

Benjamin Watson, former National Football League player and pro-life advocate, was the keynote speaker.

“Today, we gather in honor of that moment when life is hanging in the balance,” Watson said to the crowd. “We march because we understand that human dignity is neither for sale, nor is it subject to the trends of our culture.”

Watson is the founder of the Watson Seven Foundation, a nonprofit focused on strengthening families. He has written books centered on the pro-life movement, including “The New Fight for Life: Roe, Race, and a Pro-Life Commitment to Justice.”

“Never forget that this movement was never simply about overturning Roe v. Wade,” Watson said. “It’s about challenging the culture to promote human life.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sen. Benjamin Watson, April Chapman of the Standard of Proof podcast and Felicia Pricenor from the Georgia coalition March for Life were among the other event speakers.

Each stressed the significance of the day and thanked the audience for their unwavering support for the protection of the unborn. Organizations received praise and encouragement for their determination in helping families in Georgia.

As the speeches ended, it marked the beginning of the march. A sea of colorful banners and signs dominated the downtown route, and some onlookers cheered as the group moved through the streets, fueling passion for the event.

Students from St. John Neumann Regional School in Lilburn played the central role, leading the march and guiding everyone around the city. The students chanted pro-life slogans while holding this year’s March for Life banner.

Echoing through Atlanta were the phrases, “save the babies,” “we love mothers” and “we love Jesus, yes we do.”

The group returned to the Capitol, gathering on the steps of the building to pause and reflect on the movement. Though the advocates differed in backgrounds and religious affiliations, it was clear that they at least had one thing in common—the passion to march for and defend life.