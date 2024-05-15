Archbishop Hartmayer announces 2024 priest assignments

SMYRNA–Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta, is pleased to convey the following official announcements regarding priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, effective July 1, 2024, unless otherwise noted:

Pastors and Administrators

Father Carlos Ortega is appointed Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta.

Father José Luis Hernández Ayala is appointed Pastor of Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain.

Father Vanderley Alves de Oliveira is appointed Administrator of St. Clement Church, Calhoun.

Father Joseph Wagner is appointed Administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton.

Father Joseph Morris is appointed Pastor of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta.

Father Kevin Peek is appointed Pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Decatur.

Father Adam Blatt is appointed Pastor of Christ Our King and Savior Church, Greensboro.

Father Tuan “John” Pham is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Hartwell.

Father Bryan Kuhr is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville.

Father Paul Porter is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Church, Rome.

Father José Raul de León, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, is appointed Administrator of St. Mark Church, Clarkesville.

The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., approves the recommendation by Minister Provincial Very Reverend Michael Heine, OFM Conv., of Reverend Russell Governale, OFM Conv. as Pastor of St. Philip Benizi in Jonesboro effective June 1, 2024.

Parochial Vicars

Father Javier Muñoz is appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Trinity Church, Peachtree City.

Father Avery Daniel is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek.

Father Benjamin Thomsen is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs.

Father Jaime Rivera Cortijo is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta, and of St. Andrew Church, Roswell, with residence at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta.

Father Dung “Young” Nguyen is appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Church, Marietta.

Father Guyma Noel is appointed Parochial Vicar of Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain.

Father Paul Nacey is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Marietta.

Father Carlos Bustamante is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Marietta.

Father Darragh Griffith is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Marietta.

Father Abel Guerrero Orta is appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of the Americas, Lilburn.

Father Daniel Rogaczewski is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Luke Church, Dahlonega, and of Christ the Redeemer Church, Dawsonville, with residence at St. Luke Church, Dahlonega.

Father Hernan Quevedo Rodriguez is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Church, Norcross.

Father Thiago Gomes, a priest of the Archdiocese of Mariana, Brazil, is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs.

Father Galo Fabricio Robalino Eguez, a priest of the Diocese of Santo Domingo de los Colorados, Ecuador, is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Athens.

Reverend Mr. Jared Kleinwaechter (to be ordained to the priesthood) is assigned Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Reverend Mr. Colin Patrick (to be ordained to the priesthood) is assigned Parochial Vicar of St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek.

Reverend Mr. Arturo Merriman (to be ordained to the priesthood) is assigned Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Dalton.

Reverend Mr. Joseph Nguyen (to be ordained to the priesthood) is assigned Parochial Vicar of Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta.

Reverend Mr. David DesPres (to be ordained to the priesthood) is assigned Parochial Vicar of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta.

Special Assignments

Father Dominic Tran is appointed Chaplain to serve the Vietnamese Catholic community living in northwest Atlanta, with residence at Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, Norcross.

Father Robert Cotta is appointed Chaplain of St. Pius X High School with residence at Georgia Tech Catholic Center, Atlanta.

Father Ignacio Peres, Adjutant Judicial Vicar/Judge of the Metropolitan Tribunal, is appointed part-time Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Church, Marietta.

Father Balappa Selvaraj is appointed Hospital Chaplain with residence at St. Stephen the Martyr Church, Lilburn.

Varia

Father Alfred Wendel resigns as Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Atlanta, to serve in other capacities as a Senior Priest in Nevada.

Msgr. James Schillinger resigns as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Marietta, to serve in other capacities as a Senior Priest.

Father Gaurav Shroff is released for service to the Roman Curia pending final appointment by the Dicastery for Clergy.

Father Daniel Ketter, JCL, Judicial Vicar of the Metropolitan Tribunal, will reside at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Atlanta.

Father Bryan Small is granted a sabbatical with residence at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Atlanta.

The Claretian Missionaries of the United States – Canada Province (Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary) who have graciously staffed the Parish of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Stone Mountain, are being reassigned for other ministries by their Provincial Superior. We are grateful to Father Paschal Amagba, CMF, Father Malachy Osunwa, CMF and Father Gregory Kenny, CMF for their service in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.