National Eucharistic Congress a hope-filled experience for Atlantans

PHOTO BY TERRY PICKARD Seminarians lead the way for the Atlanta group participating in the eucharistic procession in downtown Indianapolis as part of the National Eucharistic Congress. More than 400 pilgrims from Atlanta attended.

ATLANTA—Almost 60,000 Catholics united in Indianapolis, Indiana to rejoice and celebrate Jesus at the 10th National Eucharistic Congress on July 17.

During a span of five days inside Lucas Oil Stadium, pilgrims gathered for daily Mass and confession, heard from guest speakers, sang along to live musical performances, walked in a eucharistic procession, listened to panel discussions and connected with fellow worshippers. Each day captured a different theme, all inviting attendees to open their minds and be spiritually restored.

The Congress, the first in 83 years, was the last step of the historic threefold mission to light a fire in this generation, one that sparks a new love for the faith.

The Revival, National Eucharistic Pilgrimage and Congress were crucial moments for Catholicism this year and gained the attention of parishioners around the United States. An estimated 400 pilgrims of the Archdiocese of Atlanta attended the Congress, and others livestreamed the event at home. For those who visited the event in person, the experience was like no other.

Ginger Denman, a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, attended the Congress with five other parishioners and their priest, Father Valery Akoh. Denman felt reenergized during her time there, as she and her group united with thousands of passionate Catholics to express devotion to Jesus.

“On the first day everyone was excited, we were all singing and dancing, it was so beautiful,” Denman said. “And then we had adoration, and it was amazing how everyone quickly changed. When the procession came in with the monstrance, the stadium turned dead quiet. You could hear a pin drop in a stadium full of 60,000 people.”

A notable aspect of the Congress to Denman was the age range of clergy members. Denman said it was compelling to see young nuns and seminarians there to be a symbol of the revival.

“It was very hopeful seeing these young men and women be so enthusiastic about the Lord,” she said.

Denman encourages attendees to go back to their parishes and have conversations with their priests about evangelization and strengthening this generation to ensure “that we remain hopeful and understand the Lord’s presence in this world.”

A group of pilgrims from St. Mark Church in Clarkesville plans to do just that. They will share their journey with fellow parishioners who could not attend. Eucharistic Missionary Margaret Conrad said they will offer a series of sessions beginning this month.

“There were seven of us from age 6 to 65 who went and were inspired to bring back our experience and excitement,” said Conrad. “We experienced physical and mental healing. The whole conference was amazing and inspiring.”

“I think this Congress reminded us that we cannot let ourselves cool down and become a lukewarm body of Christ,” Denman said. “We must be galvanized, full spirited and fight any evil that comes our way.’”

A spiritual grounding

Father Urey Mark, Atlanta University Center campus chaplain, attended his first National Eucharistic Congress in 1998 in Tamale, Ghana. Twenty-six years later at the 10th National Eucharistic Congress, Father Mark saw it as an “epic moment” for the Catholic Church in the United States and feels it signified the importance of unity.

“It was edifying, elevating and energizing, and I could feel the power of Christ and the real presence of the Eucharist,” Father Mark noted. “I really experienced the fondness of unity for the 60,000 Catholics of every ethnic diversity in the United States. It was truly Catholic in its diversity, and truly eucharistic in its unity.”

More than 100 guests and musicians preached to the faithful. Keynote speakers included Bishop Robert Barron, Diocese of Winona-Rochester; chair of the board of the National Eucharistic Congress Bishop Andrew Cozzens, Diocese of Crookston; Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, Archdiocese of Boston; music artist Matt Maher and actor Jonathan Roumie.

The keynote speakers were an inspiring portion of the Congress, Father Mark noted. Sister Josephine Garrett of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth shared an address on the pillars of a Catholic revival. Mentioning that the Eucharistic Revival is standing on two legs, she said the first is that of one’s relationship with Jesus, and the second is repentance that leads to healing.

She then invited each bishop, priest and deacon to repent.

“As a priest, she really inspired me in that moment to be grounded in my spirituality, to give my all and put everything I can into my responsibilities,” Father Mark said.

Parishioner and director of faith formation of Our Lady of the Assumption Church Elizabeth Piper also praised the power of the speakers’ addresses to the pilgrims. To Piper, they stood out in connecting the community through revival theme-oriented discussions.

“Sister Bethany Madonna welcomed us on the first night,” Piper said. “She said, ‘when you love someone, you prove it.’ She set the scene for the whole congress. Father Mike Schmitz introduced repentance as a road to revival … Sister Josephine Garrett reminded us of our role in healing our community, ‘that ordinary and simple encounters are sanctified and profound, and they are meaningful in the body of Christ.’”

As Piper opened her heart to the words of Catholic leaders, she found herself often crying but felt “comforted by the strangers that surrounded me, I could feel the healing love of God.”

Piper said that the show of seminarians at the Congress professing their devotion to service was refreshing. Seeing these young men and nuns from orders that she did not previously know of showed that “there was new life in the church, and it was amazing to see this new life celebrating together as one.”

To Piper, the Congress was a “life-changing event that brought the greater community of Catholics together as one family.”

“The National Eucharistic Congress gave us an opportunity to open our hearts, reconcile to grow closer, heal from hurts and fill our brokenness with God’s love.” she said.

Michelle Heekin, parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, noticed the closing Mass procession of priests, bishops and cardinals on the Congress’ final night.

“For 25 minutes the stadium stood still, and seeing the hundreds of active members was a beautiful sight,” Heekin said. “Between them and us, the parishioners, it showed us that the whole body of Christ with there.”

A burning flame

The outpour of devotion from children, teenagers and young adults at the Congress was a sign that the revival is just getting started.

“The sheer number of [young] people present allowed me to remove some of my fear that young people were all leaving the church,” Piper said. “Young people rushed to the stage to rejoice in a mosh pit with praise and worship music.”

Denman said it was an overwhelming sign that the Catholic faith is only getting stronger.

“I couldn’t believe how many teenagers and young families I saw, and even when we had adoration, you never heard a child cry,” she said.

Attendee Clarice Trettel, 19, felt it was surreal to see parishioners from every state, and to witness her peers share the same fire for the faith as she does. Trettel calls on others her age to take charge in their role as leaders of the revival.

“It is important, as the young church, to not let the fire and the zeal that burns within this revival extinguish,” she said. “If it does, we will have let another dream die. We have the power right now to let the effects of the revival continue for the next generation. We hold the torch to this revival. It would be a shame to let the flame die out.”

Seeing this revival be contagious among young Catholics brings hope that the faith will be spread further, Heekin said.

Father Mark said the revival is a clear mission to evangelize young people, and he felt inspired that youth will fuel the fire and keep the flame alive.

On the last night, Bishop Cozzens announced plans for the next Congress, which will tentatively be held in 2033.

“We can definitely not wait 83 years again,” Bishop Cozzens said over the roar of cheering attendees.