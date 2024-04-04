St. Jude principal Patty Childs named school superintendent

ATLANTA—Bishop Joel M. Konzen announced April 4 that Patty Childs, current principal of St. Jude the Apostle School, has been been named Superintendent of Catholic Schools. Childs will begin her new role on July 1.

Childs has served as principal of St. Jude for 23 years, during which the school earned a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon designation three times. She was nominated for the U.S. Department of Education Terrel H. Bell award and was awarded a National Catholic Education Association Distinguished Principal Award, a Catholic Schools for Tomorrow Innovations in Education Award and an Archdiocese of Atlanta Principal of the Year Award.

Prior to serving as principal of the preK-8th grade school, Childs taught at St. Thomas More School in Decatur and at Columbia Elementary School in DeKalb County. She earned her bachelor of science in education and master’s in education from Mercer University. Childs received a leadership certification from the University of Georgia and a certificate in “Leadership: An Evolving Vision” from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

She succeeds Dr. Diane Starkovich, who will retire at the end of June.

“I am humbled to be able to serve our Catholic schools and I look forward to moving forward together,” said Childs of her appointment.