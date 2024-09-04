Bishops of Atlanta urge prayer and action following Apalachee High School shooting 

OSV News photo/Elijah Nouvelage, Reuters A law enforcement officer works near the scene of a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder Sept. 4.

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., was joined by Atlanta’s auxiliary bishops in offering prayers for the Winder community following the Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School. They also implored elected officials to work together to enact laws and provide services that will prevent the repetition of such tragedies. The statement follows:

“We were grief-stricken to learn the news of this morning’s shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. As we write this, four people are dead and many more injured.

Our hearts ache for the lives that have been so cruelly cut short by this devastating tragedy. We grieve and pray with those who lost children and loved ones. We ask God for healing and strength for those who have been injured. And we invoke God’s blessing on our first responders and medical personnel, especially during this traumatic time.

The situation is made even more grievous by the very fact that investigators believe this act of violence was perpetrated by a teenager, just 14-years old. Once again, we ask the question: ‘How can this happen again?’ How often we have witnessed school shootings and the tragic loss of life and yet the violence continues and the wound never heals.

On June 28, 2023, the Bishops of the Roman Catholic Metropolitan Province of Atlanta, issued a Statement on Gun Violence. Part of the statement reads:

‘In the face of so much needless and seemingly endless bloodshed, it is tempting to fall into hopelessness and despair for our future. Our faith, however, does not allow us to do so. It demands not only that we cling to hope, but that we also take the necessary action to bring about a just and peaceful world. It demands that we take action to protect human life and put an end to the violence.’

Human life is sacred, and we must raise our voices in upholding the intrinsic dignity and value of all human life. We call on all citizens, elected officials, and religious leaders to work together to put an end to such senseless violence. We are ‘one nation under God.’ Together, we must stop these horrific crimes.

The bishops stated clearly: ‘Our first priority must therefore be to prevent firearms from falling into the hands of those who would carry out violent acts against children in schools, against their families or against themselves.’

The shooting at Apalachee High School is another grim reminder that this priority has not been addressed. The time is now. We cannot wait for another tragedy to happen.

Once again, we implore elected officials to work together, regardless of political or religious affiliation, to enact laws and provide services that will prevent the repetition of such tragedies. We reiterate what the bishops said in the Statement on Gun Violence:

‘We cannot and will not stand by and silently accept that tens of thousands of people dying by gun violence each year is simply part of life in the United States. Nor can we accept excuses from political leaders that there is nothing that can be done. To do nothing is to be complicit in the violence.

We once again urge the elected officials of our three states to enact common sense gun safety legislation, while we as faith leaders commit to the promotion of mercy and peacebuilding through our Church’s social teachings and restorative justice practices. Together, we can foster resilient communities that would resort not to violence but to dialogue to resolve differences and promote peaceful conflict resolution.’

We ask all people in the Archdiocese of Atlanta and beyond to join us in prayer for all of those impacted today: the precious teenagers who were killed, their families, friends, teachers, and school administrators, as well as the young man accused of this crime and his family. May we be united in our resolve to work together for an end to the violence that plaques our society. We ask the Lord to grant eternal rest to those who have died. And we pray in a special way for the victims’ families and friends, may they know the comfort, love, and healing power of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta

Most Reverend Joel M. Konzen, S.M., Auxiliary Bishop of Atlanta

Most Reverend Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Auxiliary Bishop of Atlanta

Most Rev. John Nhàn Tran, Auxiliary Bishop of Atlanta