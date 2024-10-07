Archbishop Hartmayer announces decision to delay school opening

ATLANTA–On Oct. 5, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., announced a decision to delay opening of a Catholic school in Hall County. His statement follows:

“Peace and All Good! In the interest of full transparency and good stewardship, I wanted to give you all an update on the plan to open a new Catholic School in Hall county. Despite some amazing efforts and hopes that we would be ready to open this fall (2025), we have made the decision to delay the project for the time being.

We have discovered that we need to take some more time to ensure that we can build a strong and sustainable Catholic school and we need to work through some of the challenges we have discovered before we move forward any more.

I deeply appreciate all of the support we have gotten for the school. You are all aware of my deep love for Catholic education and my support of the work of the Office of Catholic Schools, so please don’t think we have given up on the project. We will continue to explore options and dream big for the families of our archdiocese. Please keep this proposal in your prayers.”