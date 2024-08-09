Photo by Johnathon Kelso Marcos Arias is the president of Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell.

Roswell Marcos Arias Leads Blessed Trinity HS By ANDREW NELSON anelson@georgiabulletin.org | Published August 9, 2024

ROSWELL—Marcos Arias is envisioning the look of his office as the school year begins.

The relatively new president of Blessed Trinity High School wants to dress up his workspace with artwork created by the emerging, creative artists he sees at Blessed Trinity High School. In his mind, he gets to be inspired by great art every day while sharing the school’s story to people curious enough to ask.

While Arias experienced his first day of school like any other freshman, he’s been on the job since March.

There’s an “energy, that excitement” when faculty and staff return, he said. People carry with them a sense of renewal “from the summer of refreshment, rest, relaxation, and now you’re coming back in” for students. Faculty and staff celebrated Mass together on July 31 then spent time together at a breakfast buffet. The approximately 900 students returned on Aug. 6.

Arias, 56, grew up in Austell, and lives in Dunwoody. Arias, with his wife, Kerry, and family worship at St. Jude the Apostle Church. Their two children graduated from the school, with the youngest a member of the class of 2024. He worked in the corporate world as a consultant with a niche in customer experience. Here he talks about lessons he learned in high school, how he centers himself through prayer and planning for the future as the school celebrates its 25th anniversary. His answers have been lightly edited.

What’s Sunday morning like at your home?

Sunday morning is one in which my wife and I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and she has a cup of tea. We catch up on news and latest events. The children get up a little later. Then, we all get ready and attend 10 o’clock Mass. Finally, our tradition is to have brunch together at a local restaurant.

How do you like your coffee and breakfast?

I like my coffee with cream and sugar. If time allows, scrambled eggs, arepas (a corncake from Colombia) and bacon (grits on occasion).

Do you pray or journal throughout the week? What’s a spiritual exercise you lean into?

I pray every day to start my routine: give praise, give thanks, ask for forgiveness, petition for others, petition for my family and finally petition for myself. During Lent, I started doing the rosary every day. During the rest of the year, I pray the rosary once at the beginning of the month.

What’s an experience from high school you carry with you?

Failure is OK. Even though I loved soccer and have played since I was 8 years old, I didn’t make the team. I went out and played in a recreational league with the Y (with a few other classmates) and came back the following year to make the team and ultimately letter. I learn to understand the possibility of failure, the need to respond, persevere and never say die to achieve my ultimate goal.

What hobbies or interests do you have that might surprise your students and staff?

I am a first level sommelier. I love to share my passion for wine with anyone. I actually had bought a first growth Bordeaux for each of my kids. I stored it so when they turn 21, I have one bottle for them and one bottle for me.

What can you tell us about upcoming projects at Blessed Trinity High School? Will incoming students see changes on campus?

We have been doing a lot of planning in campus ministry, student life, enrollment, athletics, fine arts, advancement and alumni engagement, prioritizing students’ and families’ needs.

The first visible change students have seen was the renovation of the advancement and alumni offices. This impacts the students less directly; however, it demonstrates intent on creating better experiences today and in the future for the students and the school.

During this upcoming school year, we envision more collaboration with the middle schools where our students originate. It reinforces a K-12 Catholic education ecosystem to nurture and form our young people and their families.

What’s one piece of advice you’ve gotten that’s guided you?

My greatest advice I received from a mentor was that you don’t have to do everything yourself. Some of the greatest achievements are done with a village, not by solo contributors. Rely on the expertise and abilities of those around you and create something wonderful together.