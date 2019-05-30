Monsignor Donovan’s soccer program earns two state championship titles

Photo Courtesy of Monsignor Donovan High School The Lady Rams of Monsignor Donovan High School in Athens defeated Oak Mountain Academy to claim the GISA Class A State Champion title May 11. Coach Keaton Craw, back row, led the team along with Nathan Edwards.

MACON—On Saturday, May 11, both the girls and boys soccer teams from Monsignor Donovan High School, Athens, earned the titles of Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class A State Champions, the first state soccer titles in the school’s history. The Donovan teams and a busload of loyal supporters traveled to Mercer University in Macon for the competition.

The Lady Rams competed first against Oak Mountain Academy of Carrollton. At the end of regulation, the teams were tied 1-1. Alondra Arteaga scored the first goal with an assist from Rachel Duncan, who scored two goals in overtime bringing the final score to 3-1 with Donovan claiming the victory.

With their sixth consecutive game win, the Lady Rams finished the season at 11-4. Keaton Craw and Nathan Edwards served as coaches for the Lady Rams.

Later that afternoon, the Donovan boys soccer team took to the field to compete against First Presbyterian Christian Academy of Hinesville. At halftime, Donovan was ahead 2-0 with goals from Emmanuel Ohana and Carlos Huisa.

Lightning and rain caused a weather delay, but the Rams remained focused. Jay Liu, Will Auslander and Johann Lopez scored additional goals in the second half, bringing the score to 5-0 before First Presbyterian scored their first point.

With a final score of 5-1, the Rams earned the title of state champion with its fourth consecutive win and a final season breakdown of 8-7-1. Ed Rock and Nathan Edwards coached the Rams.

Senior team members include Gemma Alvarez, Alondra Arteaga, Andrea Mojica, Natalie Rosales, Russell Parker and Victor Tejada.