Catholic Metro Sports expands 

Coach Kevin Carrion leads youngsters teaches the game of soccer to youngsters participating in Catholic Metro Sports activities. Father Valery Akoh, right, has inspired a new soccer club called United Praise FC.

TYRONE—Catholic Metro Sports (CMS) opened two regional sports centers in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

South of Atlanta, CMS started a soccer program in partnership with St. Matthew Church, Tyrone, which will serve surrounding parishes with soccer open for kids PK – 8th grade.

The new program had a soft opening this spring using the former Our Lady of Victory School fields which the parish purchased from the Archdiocese of Atlanta in February. The new soccer club, inspired by Father Valery Akoh, is called United Praise FC. The “FC” stands for Fellowship and Community.

Youngsters from area parishes will be able to represent their parishes on teams within the club and will have inter-parish games on Saturday mornings starting in August.

On the west side of Atlanta, CMS is beginning a regional athletic program at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in Douglasville.

The program will be based at their youth building and will include soccer, volleyball, basketball and flag football. This new club will be known as City United, with CITY standing for Christ In the Youth.

Father Leandro Nunes, the church administrator, was presented with the program’s first jersey at a Mass in May.