OSV News photo/Dylan Martinez, Reuters White smoke billows from the chimney of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel May 8, indicating a new pope has been elected.

White smoke from Rome Published May 8, 2025

VATICAN CITY—White smoke appeared at the Vatican as of 12:09 p.m. Eastern Time, signifying the election of a new pope. Find coverage of the new pope at www.georgiabulletin.org in the coming days.