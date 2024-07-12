Marist’s Markwalter excels on academic team 

Photo Courtesy of Marist School Marist School applauds the academic team’s dedication to hard work. Members are, from left, William Duong; Lea Macauley, parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption Church; team captain Russell Markwalter, parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption; Harrison Stallings; and Whit Kester, parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption.

ATLANTA—The Marist School Academic Team participated in the 2024 High School National Championship Tournament (HSNCT) at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and the Hilton Atlanta. The tournament draws the top quiz bowl teams from across the United States.

Competing against 320 teams, the school team achieved 162nd place overall.

One of the standout performers was rising senior Russell Markwalter, who ranked as the 10th highest scorer out of 1,611 competitors at the HSNCT. Russell secured the highest scorer position among participants from Georgia and ranked as the 5th highest scorer among all 11th graders nationwide. His performance was key to Marist’s representation at the tournament.