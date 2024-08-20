Atlanta New elementary school principals named By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published August 20, 2024

ATLANTA—The Office of Catholic Schools announced new principals are taking the helm at four elementary schools.

St. Jude the Apostle School in Sandy Springs welcomes new principal Molly Dean. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame, with a concentration in marketing. Dean also earned her master’s degree in education, with a focus on curriculum and instruction, from Loyola University Chicago.

Dean began teaching in Chicago with the Loyola CHOICE Program, a two-year teaching program serving students in high poverty areas. She has taught grades 3-5 and has served as a technology teacher. Dean transitioned into administration and served as instructional coach, director of curriculum, and assistant principal for Catholic schools on Capitol Hill and in Northern Alexandria, Virginia.

With three school-aged kids, she and husband, David, may often be found on the sidelines of various sporting events. Dean and her family have been active parishioners of St. Jude for several years and most recently, she served as the director of the church’s preschool. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, baking and any time spent outdoors.

Marlo Mong is the new principal at St. John the Evangelist School in Hapeville. Mong has dedicated 30 years to advancing student success and education. She has degrees in elementary education, reading and literacy and educational leadership. Her career in education began as a classroom teacher in North Carolina.

Mong earned National Board Certification in 2020, and after 12 years in the classroom she set her sights on enhancing Georgia’s student curriculum. Her efforts led her to roles at the state level working with curriculum and teacher development and the prestigious Governors Honors Program.

In 2018, Mong transitioned to Catholic education, becoming assistant principal at St. Catherine of Siena, Kennesaw.

“Catholic education should be focused on forming the whole person, educating them in the faith, celebrating and proclaiming the faith thought the sacraments and liturgical experiences, and affirming the inherent dignity and work of all people,” said Mong. “The role of a Catholic educator can be summed up in three simple words: teach, lead, serve.”

She is a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church. Mong and her husband Chuck enjoy going on adventures with their children, Owen and Erin, who are students at St. Pius X and St. Jude.

Holy Redeemer School in Johns Creek welcomes principal Jill Rice as the school enters its 25th anniversary year. Rice originally earned a bachelor’s degree in Soviet area studies and Russian language, but it did not take her long to figure out that her true vocation was in serving Catholic schools.

Rice holds a master’s degree in education and an Education Specialist degree in educational leadership. Having worked at St. Joseph School in Marietta for 17 years, with 16 of them as the assistant principal, she has served at Holy Redeemer School for the past four years as the assistant principal. One of her happiest moments was being selected as the school principal.

Rice loves every minute spent at school and is often heard saying that “schools are too quiet in the summer; that is not how a school should be.” Her favorite moments in school administration include any time spent with students, faculty and families.

Rice attends St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Smyrna and is active in the Women’s Group there. In her spare time, Rice enjoys traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Tonya Shoemaker is the newly named principal at Lilburn’s St. John Neumann Regional School. Shoemaker has been an employee of the Archdiocese of Atlanta for 18 years. She has held many positions in schools including teacher’s aide, classroom teacher, coordinator of religious education, after-school program director and assistant principal. She has served at both Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School in Brookhaven, and at the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s Office of Catholic Schools as the director of faith formation.

Born in Germany to a military family, Shoemaker has lived in Georgia since she was a toddler. While her hometown is Columbus, she moved to the Atlanta area to attend college. She entered the Catholic Church her sophomore year while an undergraduate student at Georgia State University. She earned her master’s degree in theology from Spring Hill College.

Shoemaker is a new parishioner at St. John Neumann Church. She feels blessed to be a part of the parish and school community and is excited to serve as the school’s new leader.