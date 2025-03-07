Cardinal Gregory honors legacy of Shrivers at Morehouse Mass 

Photo by Julianna Leopold From left, Jeanne Shriver, Rosemary Shriver, Bobby Shriver and Maria Shriver watch as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, right, gives a speech at the unveiling of the painting of Sargent and Eunice Shriver. The painting by artist Dwayne Alvin Mitchell will hang in the African American Hall of Fame at the Martin Luther King International Chapel at Morehouse College.

ATLANTA—Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington celebrated the faith and service of Eunice and Sargent Shriver during a Feb. 13 Mass at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

The Mass, co-hosted by the Lyke House Catholic Center, marked the induction of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver into the African American Hall of Fame at the King Chapel. The induction, which included the unveiling of a portrait of the Shrivers, recognized their work in civil rights and their humanitarian efforts.

Eunice Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy, was founder of Special Olympics. Sargent Shriver directed the Peace Corps and was the U.S. Ambassador to France.

During his homily, Cardinal Gregory reflected on the ways one can achieve fame or hero status. Some achieve greatness through athletic competition, rescuing others from a dangerous situation, or simply by being born into a famous family. Others make a name in the entertainment world or are well known for a great invention.

The cardinal said it was a different quality that made the Shrivers great. They lived the Beatitudes, as St. Luke described, to serve the poor, the hungry, the neglected and even the hated.

“These were the types of people that Eunice and Sargent Shriver attempted to recognize and to serve through the establishment of the Peace Corps, Special Olympics and the Job Corps. Thus, they became great by noticing and caring for those whom society too often considers as insignificant,” said Cardinal Gregory.

The Shrivers took the focus off themselves and placed it onto the people Jesus served, he noted.

“Their hearts were international in size and filled with devotion for others and not merely on their own needs or aspirations,” said Cardinal Gregory.

The cardinal said he felt confident the Shrivers would’ve shunned this attention, instead preferring to talk about others in need.

“Morehouse College recognizes their greatness and places them alongside others who have lived in the pattern of selflessness that Jesus suggested as the real way to true greatness and importance,” said Cardinal Gregory.

They follow the previous honorees in the African American Hall of Fame who “have improved society through their dedication to the common good—to those who may be hidden or overlooked,” said the cardinal.

Attending the Mass were the Shrivers’ children and other family members, welcomed by Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter, professor and founding dean of the King International Chapel. Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and several priests of the archdiocese concelebrated Mass.

Father Urey Mark, campus minister and chaplain of the Lyke House, said the Mass served to “inspire young collegians to be prophetic witnesses for these essential causes in our time to stand up for civil rights, human rights and the dignity of the human person—that all humans are made in the image and likeness of God.”

The Lyke House provides Catholic campus ministry to students at Morehouse, Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College and Georgia State University. A reception for guests followed the Mass at Lyke House.

Music for Mass was provided by Dr. Kevin Johnson, joined by the voices of the Lyke House Bowman Scholars and Spelman Glee Club. The Hip Hop Mass Musical, a show commissioned by Dr. Tim Shriver, premiered the weekend of Feb. 14-15 at Lyke House. Musicians from the show also participated in the induction Mass.

The Hip Hop Mass musical was created to engage audiences with its unique approach to faith and culture, and to celebrate the power of music to bring people together.

Tim Shriver is the son of Sargent and Eunice Shriver. He serves as chairman of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors and is an educator.

He spoke after the Mass about his parents and said that being together with the college communities was a blessing for all.

“I did a little math,” said Shriver. He estimated that his parents went to Mass more than 13,140 times in their life, five or six times a week.

Shriver said his parents often woke their children up early to serve at Mass, because “they loved the celebration of the Eucharist and they thought it had power for the country, not because they wanted to make the country Catholic, but they wanted to make it whole.”

Tim Shriver said their work always involved an invitation to young people including that of the Peace Corps, Job Corps and Special Olympics.

He said his parents would hate to see any young people experiencing discouragement or doubt.

“They believed so deeply that to inspire young people was to build the country we all wanted to live in,” he said, thanking the community for “a good and faithful tribute” to his mother and father.