Bishop David P Talley, a former Atlanta priest, named to lead the the Diocese of Memphis Published March 5, 2019

Bishop David P. Talley, a longtime Atlanta priest and former auxiliary bishop here, was named by Pope Francis to be the spiritual leader in the Diocese of Memphis.

Our friends at Catholic News Service posted:

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Just over four months after Pope Francis forced Bishop Martin D. Holley to step down as bishop of Memphis, Tennessee, he named Bishop David P. Talley of Alexandria, Louisiana, to lead the diocese. Bishop Talley’s appointment was announced March 5 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Here are some photos of him: