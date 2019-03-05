Georgia Bulletin

Bishop David P Talley, a former Atlanta priest, named to lead the the Diocese of Memphis

Published March 5, 2019

Bishop David P. Talley, a longtime Atlanta priest and former auxiliary bishop here, was named by Pope Francis to be the spiritual leader in the Diocese of Memphis.

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Just over four months after Pope Francis forced Bishop Martin D. Holley to step down as bishop of Memphis, Tennessee, he named Bishop David P. Talley of Alexandria, Louisiana, to lead the diocese.

Bishop Talley’s appointment was announced March 5 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Here are some photos of him:

During his studies in Rome, Father Talley befriended many members of the Missionaries of Charity. Here he greets Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who founded the order.

From ground level Monsignor David Talley, chaplain for the Disabilities Ministry, verbally encourages a camper preparing to ride the zip line from its 40-foot platform starting point. For 44 years the Archdiocese of Atlanta has embraced and supported Catholics with disabilities through its weekend camp ministry.

Serving as the main celebrant and homilist for the June 5 opening Mass of the Eucharistic Congress, Bishop David P. Talley holds the body and blood of Christ before the congregation during the Lamb of God prayer.

 

