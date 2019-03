From the archives: Bishop David Talley talks about artifacts in his office. Published March 5, 2019

Before Bishop David Talley was made a bishop, he served as the pastor of St. Brigid Church, Johns Creek. One afternoon, he spoke with reporter Andrew Nelson for an interview ahead of his April 2013 ordination to the episcopacy. He shared about the symbols of the bishop that were displayed in his office and other mementos. You can hear him in this interactive photo.