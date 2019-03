Atlanta Catholic Fish Fry Map 2019 Published March 6, 2019

Here is a map to help you join in the fellowship of fish frys at Archdiocese of Atlanta parishes during this season of Lent.

Why not during Lent take a road trip to visit parishes in the archdiocese you’ve never visited before?

If your parish isn’t listed here, drop a note to writer Andrew Nelson at anelson@georgiabulletin.org