German cardinal visits Atlanta as part of U.S. visit Published May 21, 2019

With no fanfare, one of the advisors to Pope Francis stopped in Atlanta during a week visit to the United States.

He celebrated Mass at three Atlanta parishes: the Cathedral of Christ the King, the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and St. Anthony of Padua Church. He said he was visiting Atlanta to speak with experts in the field of artificial intelligence. He also made stops in Detroit and New York.

At the archdiocesan office May 11, Cardinal Marx meet with leaders of Catholic Charities Atlanta, Office of Intercultural Ministries, Office of Life, Dignity and Justice among others.