German cardinal visits Atlanta as part of U.S. visit
Published May 21, 2019
With no fanfare, one of the advisors to Pope Francis stopped in Atlanta during a week visit to the United States.
He celebrated Mass at three Atlanta parishes: the Cathedral of Christ the King, the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and St. Anthony of Padua Church. He said he was visiting Atlanta to speak with experts in the field of artificial intelligence. He also made stops in Detroit and New York.
At the archdiocesan office May 11, Cardinal Marx meet with leaders of Catholic Charities Atlanta, Office of Intercultural Ministries, Office of Life, Dignity and Justice among others.
Cardinal Reinhard Marx recently visited parishes in @archatl and the Chancery offices.
He serves as the archbishop of Munich and Freising in Germany and is chairman of the German Bishops’ conference. He is an advisor to Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/PHMRSnZiNJ
— Georgia Bulletin (@georgiabulletin) May 15, 2019
